Padraig Hampsey: 'We've had some tough days over the last couple of years

Padraig Hampsey: 'We've had some tough days over the last couple of years

Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire Cup. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 21:35
Kevin Egan

As Padraig Hampsey spoke to Sky Sports after leading Tyrone to All-Ireland, even the Sam Maguire Cup couldn’t compete with his "wee man" for his attention on the Croke Park pitch after the game.

“This wee man is my heart, for me to win this today and for him to look up to me, it’s just great,” said the Tyrone defender, who became just the third man from the county to lift the famous trophy, after Peter Canavan (2003) and Brian Dooher (2005 and 2008).

“It's the stuff of dreams, a day that you've dreamed of since being a young lad, to follow the footsteps of Brian and Peter, words cannot describe this feeling. We've had some tough days over the last couple of years, even the last couple of months, but look we just stuck together and got across the line here today,”

Hampsey spoke about the incredible physical battle that his team had just come through.

“We knew what Mayo would bring and they didn’t throw in the towel, we got a few soft enough goals and they kept coming at us. The lads in the back line, they're always there to back you up, we just try and back each other up every time you pull on that Tyrone jersey. We work as a defensive unit and an attacking unit both ways, and we’re just so thankful that this year has been our year.”

Wing-back Kieran McGeary, who decorated another outstanding performance with a memorable first-half point. McGeary is now considered to be right up there in the running for Footballer of the Year, and he thanked the Tyrone support for helping to push the team to this incredible achievement.

“Words can’t describe the passion shown by the fans. The talk during the week was that we need a cause, we’re from Tyrone, that’s a big enough cause for us to win an All-Ireland” he said.

“Our management, our backroom team, they were all incredible. It’s hard to stop a bus that’s all going the same way.

“The passion shown by everyone here today, words can’t describe it, I’m over the moon. It’s the best day of my life”.

More in this section

Mayo v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Horan at a loss to explain Mayo’s final meltdown
Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan with the Sam Maguire Cup 11/9/2021 New thinking stirs new Tyrone into a potent cocktail
Mayo v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher: Players, not us, deserve the praise and plaudits
#tyrone gaa#mayo gaa#gaelic football
Padraig Hampsey: 'We've had some tough days over the last couple of years

Douglas make statement with performance packed full of intent and purpose

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 10

Blackrock
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sat, Sept 11

Glen Rovers
v
Douglas

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices