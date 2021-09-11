Padraig Hampsey: 'We've had some tough days over the last couple of years

As Padraig Hampsey spoke to Sky Sports after leading Tyrone to All-Ireland, even the Sam Maguire Cup couldn’t compete with his "wee man" for his attention on the Croke Park pitch after the game.

“This wee man is my heart, for me to win this today and for him to look up to me, it’s just great,” said the Tyrone defender, who became just the third man from the county to lift the famous trophy, after Peter Canavan (2003) and Brian Dooher (2005 and 2008).

“It's the stuff of dreams, a day that you've dreamed of since being a young lad, to follow the footsteps of Brian and Peter, words cannot describe this feeling. We've had some tough days over the last couple of years, even the last couple of months, but look we just stuck together and got across the line here today,”

Hampsey spoke about the incredible physical battle that his team had just come through.

“We knew what Mayo would bring and they didn’t throw in the towel, we got a few soft enough goals and they kept coming at us. The lads in the back line, they're always there to back you up, we just try and back each other up every time you pull on that Tyrone jersey. We work as a defensive unit and an attacking unit both ways, and we’re just so thankful that this year has been our year.”

Wing-back Kieran McGeary, who decorated another outstanding performance with a memorable first-half point. McGeary is now considered to be right up there in the running for Footballer of the Year, and he thanked the Tyrone support for helping to push the team to this incredible achievement.

“Words can’t describe the passion shown by the fans. The talk during the week was that we need a cause, we’re from Tyrone, that’s a big enough cause for us to win an All-Ireland” he said.

“Our management, our backroom team, they were all incredible. It’s hard to stop a bus that’s all going the same way.

“The passion shown by everyone here today, words can’t describe it, I’m over the moon. It’s the best day of my life”.