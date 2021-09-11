The day Pat Spillane announced himself as 'the voice of reason'

“Goals win matches, goals win All-Irelands,” proclaimed Pat Spillane.

And he should know. Kerry found the net in seven of the eight finals that he won.

Mayo just couldn’t finish what they created. Again.

“Four goal chances missed and the penalty,” said Spillane, shaking his head at how Mayo once more let the chance of glory slip from their grasp.

Spillane kept introducing himself in the RTÉ gantry as the neutral guy as Mayo’s Kevin McStay and Seán Cavanagh of Tyrone disagreed over whether Padraig O’Hora should have got a black card and later whether he should have been awarded a penalty.

“I’m the voice of reason,” Spillane interjected several times, but the two boys and Joanne Cantwell ignored his claim.

“You can talk among yourselves there,” said Cavanagh after the match as he made eye contact with many of his former teammates who have now become the fourth set of heroes to win the All-Ireland for the Red Hand.

Cantwell was afraid Cavanagh was going to jump over the partition and join the squad on the pitch.

“My little brother Colm is down there as well. I’ve caught the eye of a few of the fellas ,” added Cavanagh, the former Tyrone captain but a now a fully-fledged fan as he scanned the crowd and you suspected he was going to introduce us to all the neighbours before Cantwell interrupted and got back to the business in hand.

“You go away Seán and we’ll continue,” suggested Spillane, but again they paid no heed.

“I think everyone feels sorry for Mayo because they have been beaten in the final so many times but I’d say three or four of those Tyrone lads — actually, maybe be six or seven — have lost semi-finals and have been hurt by that,” said Cavanagh.

“A lot of them were living in the shadow of the team of the noughties that had won so much, three out of three. We always had to live in that shadow so it’s just amazing to see them get over the line. A few of them are into their thirties and this may be their last chance.”

McStay and Mayo would love to live in the shadow of an All-Ireland winning team but Spillane, the voice of reason, summed it all up … Tyrone deserved the win, and Mayo will be back. Because they always come back.

“If I was a Tyrone man,” added Spillane, temporarily forgetting about the Covid jibes he flung after their win over the Kingdom, “I would be proud of those lads as individuals, as role models, the way they played the game and their skill as footballers. But can I just say, while today is about the victors, let’s spare a thought for Mayo. This is now 11 All-Ireland finals. They have played seven All-Ireland finals this decade (six actually) and the average losing margin is less than three points. They contributed to a really fascinating, tough, tight struggle today,” added Spillane, before he started quoting Samuel Beckett about trying again, failing again, fail better and so on.

“And that’s Mayo. Today is another bad day but Mayo will bounce back. They will fight back, they will be there again next year.”

And few would disagree with the voice of reason.