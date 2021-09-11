Cork SAHC: 'Further improvement required' but Kanturk off the mark

Kanturk 1-21 Bandon 0-13

Kanturk's superior firepower proved sufficient to ward off Bandon in their initial engagement to the Co-Op Superstores SAHC at Coachford on Saturday.

Very much the better side, there was no disputing that the sharper team prevailed though a spirited Bandon comeback narrowed a six-point deficit to the minimum 10 minutes into the second half. However, their remained power and purpose to Kanturk, team manager Tom Walsh summarised the collective efforts from a side that emphasised a greater balance in touch, strength and teamwork.

“We were disappointed with the outcome from last season and a semi-final defeat to Charleville, these players have a lot to prove, all involved were asked to up their intensity and workrate. In patches, we did it well but overall, there is further improvement required ahead of the next test," he said.

“At our best, we moved the ball fast and gained a reward to lead by six at half-time. However, Bandon were always to enjoy a purple patch but we re-organised ourselves at the second water break, the outcome is pleasing on asserting our authority,” Walsh added.

The sides were locked together on four occasions during the opening quarter with Kanturk enjoying a 0-5 to 0-4 grip. However, the trend of the game took a definite swing to Kanturk, holding a crispness to their game that Bandon found a difficulty to fathom.

Indeed, Kanturk’s growing dominance became evident in many departments with Ryan and Paul Walsh along with Darren Browne and John McLoughlin carrying out their defensive duties with tremendous efficiency, elsewhere Aidan Walsh stamped his class at centre-forward.

Five points without reply from Brian O’Sullivan, Liam O’Keeffe and Ian Walsh helped Kanturk to a commanding 0-10 to 0-4 advantage by the interval. It looked a formality, that was to reckon without Bandon’s bravery, the platform for a commendable comeback built by the solid work of Eolann McSweeney, Joe Harrington and Michael Cahalane.

The accuracy of Aidan O’Mahony from frees and a fine effort from Rory Fogarty narrowed the arrears 0-12 to 0-11. Still Kanturk always looked capable of stepping up a gear, Walsh pointed a pair for the Duhallow side to regain the initiative.

Hopes of a Bandon attempt to retrieve the situation faded, the bottom was well and truly falling out of their challenge as Kanturk pushed on. With few goal taking chances surfacing, Kanturk pounced for the mortal blow, a long-range free from O’Sullivan descended into the danger zone for Alan Walsh to fetch and blast to the net.

The game fizzled out, Kanturk well on top, Walsh pointed from a sideline, O’Sullivan and O’Keeffe adding scores to complete a rewarding outing.

A quick return to action for both sides next week, Kanturk face up to Blarney on Friday night while Bandon hope to restore dented pride on a clash against Fermoy.

Scorers for Kanturk: B O’Sullivan (0-9, 7f); Aidan Walsh (0-6, 1 sideline); Alan Walsh (1-0); L O’Keeffe, I Walsh (0-2 each); J Browne, L O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bandon: A O’Mahony (0-6, 6f); M Cahalane (0-1f), C Calnan, A Murphy (0-2 each); E McSweeney (0-1).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, R Walsh, P Walsh; L O’Neill, D Browne, L Cashman; B O’Sullivan, A Sheehy; J Browne, Aidan Walsh, I Walsh; Alan Walsh, L O’Keeffe, J Fitzpatrick.

Sub: C Walsh for J Fitzpatrick (48).

BANDON: P Barry; B Donegan, P Murphy, M McNamara; R Long, T Twohig, E McSweeney; J Harrington, C McCarthy; R Fogarty, D Crowley, C Calnan; M Calahane, A Murphy, A O’Mahony.

Subs: R Desmond for C McCarthy (41), D McCarthy for R Fogarty (41), J Walsh for J Harrington (51).

Referee: D Daly (Brian Dillons).