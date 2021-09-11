Premier IHC: Castlelyons dominate despite Shane O'Regan heroics

Premier IHC: Castlelyons dominate despite Shane O'Regan heroics
Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 16:58
John O'Shea

Castlelyons 3-21 Watergrasshill 1-11

Castlelyons began the 2021 Co-Op Superstores Premier IHC in impressive fashion, following this convincing victory over Watergrasshill in Rathcormac on Saturday afternoon.

This was a display full of conviction from a Castlelyons perspective and based on this display, they look likely to be among the main championship contenders come the end of the year.

The winners were in red hot form in the opening quarter of an hour, as they led 2-7 to the 0-3 of Watergrasshill at the opening water break.

After slotting over a number of well taken early points, Castlelyons found the back of the net through a well-taken drilled effort by James Kearney.

Although Watergrasshill responded through Shane O’Regan points, they could do little about the speed at which Castlelyons commenced.

Indeed Castlelyons netted for a second time, when Anthony Spillane raced through well before blasting his effort into the back of the net.

David Morrison also got in on the Castlelyons goal-scoring act, showing great movement to race through the Watergrasshill defence before slotting the ball home clinically from close range.

Despite strong Watergrasshill efforts, including a goal from O’Regan, Castlelyons kept the momentum going up until the end of the first 30 minutes of play, as they led 3-13 to 1-5 at the half-time break.

Ultimately that opening half performance proved decisive for Castlelyons. Though they did manage to keep the scoreboard ticking over also during the second half, as the likes of Fenton and Michael Spillane slotted the ball over the bar.

O’Regan did his best to keep Watergrasshill in the contest but his lone effort wasn't enough as his side were to come up short.

Scorers for Castlelyons: J Kearney (1-4); A Fenton (0-8, 0-5f); A Spillane (1-2); D Morrison (1-1); M Spillane (0-3); E Maye (0-2); J Barry (0-1f).

Scorer for Watergrasshill: S O’Regan (1-11, 0-5f).

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O’Leary, N O’Leary, T Carroll; S Moroney, L Sexton, L Doocey; E Maye, A Fenton; K O’Leary, C Spillane, R Fenton; D Morrison, A Spillane, J Kearney.

Subs: M Spillane for C Spillane (15, inj), C O’Neill for Maye (48).

WATERGRASSHILL: D O’Callaghan; S Field, B Fenton, P Cronin; J McCarthy, K O’Neill, A Ricken; A Cronin, C Cronin; P O’Leary, P O’Regan, C Healy; S O’Regan, S Óg O’Regan, S Desmond.

Subs: J Gowan for O’Regan (17), T Dinan for Healy, C Roche for O’Regan (both 42).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).

