Conor Lehane excels as Midleton open Cork Premier SHC campaign with comfortable win

Midleton 0-24 Carrigtwohill 1-14

Nothing spectacular from Midleton here but still more than enough to begin their Cork Premier senior hurling campaign on a winning note.

Having lost their opening day group fixture last summer, a result which contributed to the East Cork men failing to emerge from the group stages in 2020, Midleton were in no mood for a similar outcome this afternoon.

Ger Fitzgerald’s charges raced into a four-point lead inside eight minutes, with the gap never less than three between there and the finish.

Carrigtwohill managing only one point from play across the hour - supplied by Brendan Twomey in the 48th minute - spoke volumes of the gap between the sides and how Midleton were never in danger of coming off second best at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Conor Lehane was excellent for the winners, finishing with 11 in total, six of which came from play. Also standing out was midfielder Paul Haughney who hit four from play.

Carrigtwohill were fortunate to be only five in arrears at the break (0-13 to 1-5), their opponents having been utterly dominant throughout the opening half.

As clear an indicator as any of the gulf between the teams during the first period was Carrigtwohill’s inability to hit a single score from play, their 1-5 first-half tally coming entirely from play.

Behind by 0-7 to 0-2 at the first water break and 0-11 to 0-4 in arrears on 27 minutes, Carrigtwohill were handed a lifeline on 28 minutes when a long-range free from Carrigtwohill goalkeeper Shane Devlin was dropped behind the Midleton goal line by his opposite number Brion Saunderson for a Carrigtwohill green flag. Midleton protested that the sliotar had not crossed the line, but the umpires said otherwise.

The opening goal of the contest - which brought Devlin’s first-half contribution to 1-2 - left Carrigtwohill just four off their opponents, a scarcely believable scenario in the context of proceedings’ one-sided nature up to this point.

Tommy O’Connell and Paul Haughney answered the goal with a brace of points before Seán Walsh converted his third free at the other end.

Lehane was Midleton’s chief first-half provider, striking four from play and two more from the dead-ball. The aforementioned Haughney and Luke O’Farrell both sniped a pair apiece.

Carrigtwohill did end up winning the third quarter but no difference it made to the final outcome, Midleton in cruise control all the way to the finish.

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane (0-11, 0-3 frees, 0- 2 ‘65); P Haughney (0-4); R O’Regan, L O’Farrell (0-2 each); T O’Connell, C Walsh, S O’Farrell, S O’Meara, P White (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: L Gosnell (0-6, 0-6 frees); S Devlin (1-2, 1-2 frees); S Walsh (0-5, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65); B Twomey (0-1).

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; E Moloney, T O’Connell, S Smyth; S O’Farrell, L Dineen, C Walsh; P Haughney, S O’Farrell; C Lehane, S O’Meara, P White; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, R O’Regan.

CARRIGTWOHILL: S Devlin; D Joseph, P Hogan, P O’Sullivan; A Walsh Barry, T Hogan, D Rooney; S de Búrca, B Twomey; S Walsh, L O’Sullivan, S Rohan; J Mulcahy, L Gosnell, J Horgan.

Subs: D Sullivan for Rooney (HT); J Carroll for L O’Sullivan (41); O Baverstock for Rohan (57).

Referee: M Maher.