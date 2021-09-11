Highlights: Defending county champions Blackrock stunned in Cork Premier SHC opener

After the euphoria of their county title last year, Blackrock were sent crashing back down to earth on Friday night as Erin's Own gave a signal of their intent in the 2021 Cork Premier SHC.
Managed by Martin Bowen, the winners were really sharp putting in a tremendous effort all over the pitch as they emerged two-point winners.
Check out the five-minute highlight package below or you rewatch the game in full here.
On Saturday night, thecameras bring you more top class action as Glen Rovers, who were conquered by the Rockies in last year's decider, get their 2021 attempt at the title underway when they face city rivals Douglas.