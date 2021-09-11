Highlights: Defending county champions Blackrock stunned in Cork Premier SHC opener

After the euphoria of their county title last year, Blackrock were sent crashing back down to earth on Friday night
Conor O'Brien, Blackrock tries to block down Eoghan Murphy of Erins Own. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 15:11

After the euphoria of their county title last year, Blackrock were sent crashing back down to earth on Friday night as Erin's Own gave a signal of their intent in the 2021 Cork Premier SHC.

Managed by Martin Bowen, the winners were really sharp putting in a tremendous effort all over the pitch as they emerged two-point winners.

Check out the five-minute highlight package below or you rewatch the game in full here.

On Saturday night, the Irish Examiner cameras bring you more top class action as Glen Rovers, who were conquered by the Rockies in last year's decider, get their 2021 attempt at the title underway when they face city rivals Douglas.

Fri, Sept 10

Blackrock
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sat, Sept 11

Glen Rovers
v
Douglas

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

