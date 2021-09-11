Camogie latest: Cork turn to DRA after Cronin's ban appeal fails

Orla Cronin’s appeal against the three-game ban that would rule her out of Cork's All-Ireland Camogie final against Galway on Sunday has failed in front of the Association’s appeal committee.

The hearing on Friday night heard Cronin and Cork's case against the 57th-minute red card in the All Ireland semi-final victory over Kilkenny. The Enniskeane attacker had already had her case against the ban rejected by the Association's Hearings committee.