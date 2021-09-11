Camogie latest: Cork turn to DRA after Cronin's ban appeal fails

The Enniskeane attacker has already had her case against the ban rejected by the Association's Hearings committee.
Camogie latest: Cork turn to DRA after Cronin's ban appeal fails

Cork's Orla Cronin is shown a red card by referee John Dermody in the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny at Croke Park. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach, Sportsfile

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 09:44
Therese O’Callaghan

Orla Cronin’s appeal against the three-game ban that would rule her out of Cork's All-Ireland Camogie final against Galway on Sunday has failed in front of the Association’s appeal committee.

The hearing on Friday night heard Cronin and Cork's case against the 57th-minute red card in the All Ireland semi-final victory over Kilkenny. The Enniskeane attacker had already had her case against the ban rejected by the Association's Hearings committee.

However, Examiner Sport understands that Cork has this morning filed a final appeal to the DRA (Disputes Resolution Authority) to win her eligibility for Sunday's decider.

Cork have named Courcey Rovers' Linda Collins in the side to start against Galway.

More in this section

Cork v Kilkenny - All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final Libby Coppinger pride as Junior C St Colum’s represented on camogie’s biggest day
Kerry v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final RTÉ pair Ger Canning and Tomás Ó Sé on All-Ireland final TV commentary
Watch: Blackrock begin Cork Premier SHC title defence against Erins Own Watch: Blackrock begin Cork Premier SHC title defence against Erins Own
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Mayo make two changes for All-Ireland final as Tyrone keep faith with same 15

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 10

Blackrock
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sat, Sept 11

Glen Rovers
v
Douglas

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices