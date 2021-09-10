Pádraig O’Hora: A warrior’s spirit with a caring mind

O’Hora was 27 when he made his championship debut with Mayo in 2020. The All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin was only his third championship start but he was man of the match. He’s already in pole position to secure an All-Star.
“He’s just got that savage competitiveness in him, whether it’s training or a game,” says Clarke. “He’s the type of fella that when he decides to do something right, he does it absolutely 100%. He has real confidence in his own ability.
“You could play him anywhere. If you give him a job, you can be guaranteed that he will do it to the absolute best of his ability. He won’t give up. He’ll never back down from anything. That competitiveness is the basis of Swanee’s game.”
His nickname is hewn from his lineage. O’Hora’s grandfather was a local councilor who was called Swan. A lot of O’Horas in the town carried the same name. Pádraig was so different that they just added a couple of extra letters.
In so many ways, O’Hora is an anomaly, a warrior’s spirit with a philanthropic soul and a caring mind. He used to have dreadlocks. He wouldn’t look out of place in a heavy-metal band but playing chess provides another form of his meditation.
“He’s a real family man to his partner Roisin and (kids) Caiden and Mila-Rae,” says O’Malley. “To look at Pádraig, you’d think he’s cocky but he’s nothing like that. There is no ego there. He has the long hair and ponytail but that’s just him. He’s very calm but he’s great craic. He’s a real cool customer.”
There were times when his Stephenites team-mates couldn’t work O’Hora out. For years, he ran table quizzes in the club to fundraise for charity. When he was out of football for those two seasons, the Stephenites players used to pack the place out for those quizzes, mostly in the hope of convincing O’Hora to return.
He never bowed to the pressure. He just returned in his own time, when the timing was right for him and everyone else around him. “I call him our Jon Snow (character from Game of Thrones),” says O’Malley. “He’s a leader. Lads from north Mayo are their own men. They’re not manufactured. Pádraig is certainly his own man.
“Sometimes, we’re kinda seen as unfashionable up here in Ballina, and Pádraig fits that criteria. He’s not your typical Mayo player. His path wasn’t easily mapped out.
“He has gone and lived a bit. He has got involved in his community, and that community means so much to him. He’s nearly like Rocky Balboa, as opposed to Apollo Creed. Apollo was the protégé honed in the gym. Like Rocky, life has taught Pádraig what to do.”