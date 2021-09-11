Cork GAA previews: County trio back for Douglas clash with Glen Rovers

SATURDAY

Cork Premier SHC

Group A

Glen Rovers v Douglas, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (N Wall), 7.30pm

None of Douglas’ Cork senior hurlers — Shane Kingston or the Cadogan brothers — were part of the Douglas senior football panel last weekend, their full focus, no more than last year, on the small ball. The Glen possess a hugely experienced core, but no doubt new manager Ian Lynam will be looking for the panel’s younger figures — Simon Kennefick, Luke Horgan, and Eoin Downey (the latter two won All-Ireland U20 medals this summer) — to continue stepping up and to continue taking on greater responsibility.

Verdict: Glen Rovers

Group B

Midleton v Carrigtwohill, Páirc Uí Rinn (M Maher), 2pm

Midleton, who failed to emerge from their group last year, finished this summer’s league as Division 1 champions. Conor Lehane, Luke O’Farrell, Ross O’Regan, and Cormac Beausang were their standout performers en route to league honours. Further back the field, returning Cork defender Sean O’Leary Hayes offers a sturdy and steady presence. Keep an eye out too for All-Ireland U20 winning midfielders Tommy O’Connell and Sam Quirke. Liam Gosnell and Aaron Walsh Barry will drive Carrigtwohill’s bid for a first premier senior win.

Verdict: Midleton

Sarsfields v Na Piarsaigh, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Copps), 5.30pm

Cork corner-forward Jack O’Connor will rightly be the number one concern of the Na Piarsaigh defence but they must not overlook the threat posed by Liam Healy, Cork U20 Daniel Hogan, and Aaron Myers. Current and former Cork seniors Daire Connery and Christopher Joyce, as well as Cork U20 Kevin Moynihan, will lead that Na Piarsaigh rearguard effort, with Evan Sheehan and Shane Forde carrying the torch further forward.

Verdict: Sarsfields

Group C

St Finbarr’s v Charleville, Mallow (C McAllister), 3pm

Ronan Curran is back in charge of the Barrs, a post he vacated at the end of the 2019 season. They’ll be looking to put behind them a dreadful 2020 campaign. Ethan Twomey, Brian Hayes, Jack Cahalane, and Ben Cunningham were central to Cork’s successful defence of the All-Ireland U20 title, with this quartet to bring a youthful and fresh dynamic to the Barrs line-up. Premier senior newcomers Charleville secured Division 3 league honours during the summer.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Cork SAHC

Group A

Fermoy v Blarney, Riverstown (B Sweeney), 2pm

2020 Premier Intermediate champions Blarney have rejigged their sideline set-up ahead of the club’s maiden Senior A campaign. Last year’s player-manager Paul O’Leary is focusing solely on playing, Ronan Byrne has stepped up from selector to manager, with All-Ireland-winning Cork U20 selector Donal O’Mahony a new — and strong — addition to their backroom team. Pádraig Power was the form forward on Cork’s all-conquering U20 team and he will require close watching from a Fermoy rearguard that must also contend with Cork senior Shane Barrett.

Verdict: Blarney

Kanturk v Bandon, Coachford (D Daly), 3pm

Kanturk, who were beaten semi-finalists last year and beaten finalists in this summer’s Division 2 league, will have a new goalkeeper for the campaign ahead following Anthony Nash’s transfer to Limerick club South Liberties. The Duhallow men had six to spare over today’s opponents in last year’s quarter-final. From that Bandon team, Ronan Crowley, and James O’Donovan are not involved this year.

Verdict: Kanturk

Group C

Cloyne v Killeagh, Castlemartyr (P O’Driscoll), 3pm

Two teams who are in the same group for the second year running. Cloyne won last year’s group stage meeting on a 0-24 to 0-18 scoreline. Killeagh ended up in a relegation scrap last September but held onto their Senior A status by virtue of a one-point win over Kilworth.

Verdict: Killeagh

Cork PIHC

Group A

Carrigaline v Courcey Rovers, Ballinhassig (A O’Connor), 3.30pm

Second season in succession they find themselves in the same group and facing off in Round 1. Carrigaline won the 2020 fixture with six to spare. Courceys will look to reap the early benefits of Seán Twomey’s exposure to senior inter-county fare.

Verdict: Carrigaline

Group B

Castlelyons v Watergrasshill, Rathcormac (N O’Neill), 3pm

Cork defender Colm Spillane will be keen to put an injury-disrupted inter-county campaign behind him with a strong showing at club level. He was used in an attacking role with the club last summer and it’ll be interesting to see if they again use his services in the opposition half of the field. Promising Watergrasshill full-back Daire O’Leary missed Cork’s All-Ireland U20 final win because of injury but should feature here.

Verdict: Castlelyons

Inniscarra v Valley Rovers, Ovens (A Hyland), 5pm

Valleys struggled at this grade last season, but they’ll enter today’s game in buoyant form after last weekend’s shock football win over county champions Nemo.

Verdict: Inniscarra

Cork IAHC

Group B

Blackrock v Mayfield, Ballygarvan (S Scanlon), 5.30pm

Verdict: Blackrock

Group C

Kildorrery v Cloughduv, Mourneabbey (P O’Sullivan), 2.30pm

Verdict: Cloughduv

SUNDAY

Cork Premier SHC

Group A

Newtownshandrum v Bishopstown, Fermoy (C McAllister), 2pm

Last year’s group clash between these two was a hugely entertaining game, Newtownshandrum overcoming an eight-point deficit in the final quarter to win by three. Newtown will be hoping to receive a bounce from Tim O’Mahony’s fine summer in red, no more than All-Ireland U20-winning captain Cormac O’Brien. Jamie Coughlan, up front, is another Bishopstown will need to be mindful of. The city men endured a difficult start to their football campaign last week and will want to avoid at all costs a similar outcome here.

Verdict: Newtownshandrum

Cork SAHC

Group B

Ballyhea v Bride Rovers, Castletownroche (S Stokes, 2pm)

Ballyhea relinquished their premier senior status last season and it’ll be interesting to observe how they fare at this lower grade. Certainly, last weekend’s football results showed that those relegated in 2020 continued to struggle despite the step down. Bride Rovers’ Eoin and Brian Roche were members of the starting Cork team that achieved All-Ireland U20 glory in July. Along with Daniel Dooley and William Finnegan, they’ll backbone the Bride Rovers effort.

Verdict: Bride Rovers

Ballymartle v Mallow, Blarney (B Murphy), 2pm

Mallow are chasing their first win of the new format having failed to come out on top in any of their three group games last season. Brian Corry and Darren and John McCarthy are the go-to men on the Ballymartle side.

Verdict: Ballymartle

Group C

Fr O’Neill’s v Newcestown, Páirc Uí Rinn (C O’Regan), 2pm

A repeat of last year’s semi-final, which four-goal Fr O’Neill’s won by nine points. It should be noted, though, that Covid and the identification of close contacts meant Newcestown were not at full strength for that game. A hamstring injury saw Ger Millerick miss out on Cork’s All-Ireland final and it remains to be seen what part, if any, he will play for Fr O’Neill’s here. In Mark O’Keeffe, Declan Dalton, and Billy Dunne, the East Cork side might just have enough to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s

Cork PIHC

Group A

Youghal v Éire Óg, Caherlag (I McCarthy), 2pm

Youghal will be without Cork senior Bill Cooper because of an Achilles injury. Éire Óg will be hoping to follow summer promotion with victory at the higher grade to which they have ascended to, no more than their footballers did last weekend.

Verdict: Éire Óg

Group C

Ballinhassig v Aghada, Shanbally (P Lyons), 2pm

Neither side progressed from their respective groups last year, a stat they’ll be keen to change over the coming weeks.

Verdict: Ballinhassig

Kilworth v Ballincollig, Carraig Na BhFear (W Wallis), 2pm

Ballincollig went all the way in Division 4 of the league during the summer, their graph keeping an upward trajectory after last season’s decent championship campaign. Kilworth were relegated from Senior A in 2020.

Verdict: Ballincollig

Cork IAHC

Group A

Aghabullogue v Sarsfields, Church Road (C Lyons), 2pm

Verdict: Aghabullogue

Dungourney v Glen Rovers, Carrigtwohill (F Ó Murchu), 2pm

Verdict: Dungourney

Group B

Douglas v Castlemartyr, Castlelyons (C Ó Mochain), 2pm

Verdict: Castlemartyr

Group C

Midleton v Meelin, Glantane (J McEvoy), 2pm

Verdict: Midleton

Cork LIHC

Group A

Argideen Rangers v Kilbrittain, Bandon (J Hennessy), 2pm

Verdict: Kilbrittain

Dripsey v Grenagh, Ballyanley (J Horgan), 4pm

Verdict: Grenagh

Group B

Russell Rovers v Tracton, Ballinora (C Dineen), 2pm

Verdict: Russell Rovers

St Finbarr’s v Lisgoold, Cobh (L O’Riordan), 2pm

Verdict: Lisgoold

Group C

Ballygarvan v Barryroe, Brinny (TBC), 2pm

Verdict: Ballygarvan

St Catherine’s v Milford, Mitchelstown (E Coleman), 2pm

Verdict: St Catherine’s