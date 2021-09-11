Cork GAA previews: County trio back for Douglas clash with Glen Rovers

Cork Premier SHC
Group A
Glen Rovers v Douglas, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (N Wall), 7.30pm
None of Douglas’ Cork senior hurlers — Shane Kingston or the Cadogan brothers — were part of the Douglas senior football panel last weekend, their full focus, no more than last year, on the small ball. The Glen possess a hugely experienced core, but no doubt new manager Ian Lynam will be looking for the panel’s younger figures — Simon Kennefick, Luke Horgan, and Eoin Downey (the latter two won All-Ireland U20 medals this summer) — to continue stepping up and to continue taking on greater responsibility.
Verdict: Glen Rovers
Group B
Midleton v Carrigtwohill, Páirc Uí Rinn (M Maher), 2pm
Midleton, who failed to emerge from their group last year, finished this summer’s league as Division 1 champions. Conor Lehane, Luke O’Farrell, Ross O’Regan, and Cormac Beausang were their standout performers en route to league honours. Further back the field, returning Cork defender Sean O’Leary Hayes offers a sturdy and steady presence. Keep an eye out too for All-Ireland U20 winning midfielders Tommy O’Connell and Sam Quirke. Liam Gosnell and Aaron Walsh Barry will drive Carrigtwohill’s bid for a first premier senior win.
Verdict: Midleton
Sarsfields v Na Piarsaigh, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Copps), 5.30pm
Cork corner-forward Jack O’Connor will rightly be the number one concern of the Na Piarsaigh defence but they must not overlook the threat posed by Liam Healy, Cork U20 Daniel Hogan, and Aaron Myers. Current and former Cork seniors Daire Connery and Christopher Joyce, as well as Cork U20 Kevin Moynihan, will lead that Na Piarsaigh rearguard effort, with Evan Sheehan and Shane Forde carrying the torch further forward.
Verdict: Sarsfields
Group C
St Finbarr’s v Charleville, Mallow (C McAllister), 3pm
Ronan Curran is back in charge of the Barrs, a post he vacated at the end of the 2019 season. They’ll be looking to put behind them a dreadful 2020 campaign. Ethan Twomey, Brian Hayes, Jack Cahalane, and Ben Cunningham were central to Cork’s successful defence of the All-Ireland U20 title, with this quartet to bring a youthful and fresh dynamic to the Barrs line-up. Premier senior newcomers Charleville secured Division 3 league honours during the summer.
Verdict: St Finbarr’s
Cork SAHC
Group A
Fermoy v Blarney, Riverstown (B Sweeney), 2pm
2020 Premier Intermediate champions Blarney have rejigged their sideline set-up ahead of the club’s maiden Senior A campaign. Last year’s player-manager Paul O’Leary is focusing solely on playing, Ronan Byrne has stepped up from selector to manager, with All-Ireland-winning Cork U20 selector Donal O’Mahony a new — and strong — addition to their backroom team. Pádraig Power was the form forward on Cork’s all-conquering U20 team and he will require close watching from a Fermoy rearguard that must also contend with Cork senior Shane Barrett.
Verdict: Blarney
Kanturk v Bandon, Coachford (D Daly), 3pm
Kanturk, who were beaten semi-finalists last year and beaten finalists in this summer’s Division 2 league, will have a new goalkeeper for the campaign ahead following Anthony Nash’s transfer to Limerick club South Liberties. The Duhallow men had six to spare over today’s opponents in last year’s quarter-final. From that Bandon team, Ronan Crowley, and James O’Donovan are not involved this year.
Verdict: Kanturk
Group C
Cloyne v Killeagh, Castlemartyr (P O’Driscoll), 3pm
Two teams who are in the same group for the second year running. Cloyne won last year’s group stage meeting on a 0-24 to 0-18 scoreline. Killeagh ended up in a relegation scrap last September but held onto their Senior A status by virtue of a one-point win over Kilworth.
Verdict: Killeagh
Cork PIHC
Group A
Carrigaline v Courcey Rovers, Ballinhassig (A O’Connor), 3.30pm
Second season in succession they find themselves in the same group and facing off in Round 1. Carrigaline won the 2020 fixture with six to spare. Courceys will look to reap the early benefits of Seán Twomey’s exposure to senior inter-county fare.
Verdict: Carrigaline
Group B
Castlelyons v Watergrasshill, Rathcormac (N O’Neill), 3pm
Cork defender Colm Spillane will be keen to put an injury-disrupted inter-county campaign behind him with a strong showing at club level. He was used in an attacking role with the club last summer and it’ll be interesting to see if they again use his services in the opposition half of the field. Promising Watergrasshill full-back Daire O’Leary missed Cork’s All-Ireland U20 final win because of injury but should feature here.
Verdict: Castlelyons
Inniscarra v Valley Rovers, Ovens (A Hyland), 5pm
Valleys struggled at this grade last season, but they’ll enter today’s game in buoyant form after last weekend’s shock football win over county champions Nemo.
Verdict: Inniscarra
Cork IAHC
Group B
Blackrock v Mayfield, Ballygarvan (S Scanlon), 5.30pm
Verdict: Blackrock
Group C
Kildorrery v Cloughduv, Mourneabbey (P O’Sullivan), 2.30pm
Verdict: Cloughduv
Cork Premier SHC
Group A
Newtownshandrum v Bishopstown, Fermoy (C McAllister), 2pm
Last year’s group clash between these two was a hugely entertaining game, Newtownshandrum overcoming an eight-point deficit in the final quarter to win by three. Newtown will be hoping to receive a bounce from Tim O’Mahony’s fine summer in red, no more than All-Ireland U20-winning captain Cormac O’Brien. Jamie Coughlan, up front, is another Bishopstown will need to be mindful of. The city men endured a difficult start to their football campaign last week and will want to avoid at all costs a similar outcome here.
Verdict: Newtownshandrum
Cork SAHC
Group B
Ballyhea v Bride Rovers, Castletownroche (S Stokes, 2pm)
Ballyhea relinquished their premier senior status last season and it’ll be interesting to observe how they fare at this lower grade. Certainly, last weekend’s football results showed that those relegated in 2020 continued to struggle despite the step down. Bride Rovers’ Eoin and Brian Roche were members of the starting Cork team that achieved All-Ireland U20 glory in July. Along with Daniel Dooley and William Finnegan, they’ll backbone the Bride Rovers effort.
Verdict: Bride Rovers
Ballymartle v Mallow, Blarney (B Murphy), 2pm
Mallow are chasing their first win of the new format having failed to come out on top in any of their three group games last season. Brian Corry and Darren and John McCarthy are the go-to men on the Ballymartle side.
Verdict: Ballymartle
Group C
Fr O’Neill’s v Newcestown, Páirc Uí Rinn (C O’Regan), 2pm
A repeat of last year’s semi-final, which four-goal Fr O’Neill’s won by nine points. It should be noted, though, that Covid and the identification of close contacts meant Newcestown were not at full strength for that game. A hamstring injury saw Ger Millerick miss out on Cork’s All-Ireland final and it remains to be seen what part, if any, he will play for Fr O’Neill’s here. In Mark O’Keeffe, Declan Dalton, and Billy Dunne, the East Cork side might just have enough to begin their campaign on a winning note.
Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s
Cork PIHC
Group A
Youghal v Éire Óg, Caherlag (I McCarthy), 2pm
Youghal will be without Cork senior Bill Cooper because of an Achilles injury. Éire Óg will be hoping to follow summer promotion with victory at the higher grade to which they have ascended to, no more than their footballers did last weekend.
Verdict: Éire Óg
Group C
Ballinhassig v Aghada, Shanbally (P Lyons), 2pm
Neither side progressed from their respective groups last year, a stat they’ll be keen to change over the coming weeks.
Verdict: Ballinhassig
Kilworth v Ballincollig, Carraig Na BhFear (W Wallis), 2pm
Ballincollig went all the way in Division 4 of the league during the summer, their graph keeping an upward trajectory after last season’s decent championship campaign. Kilworth were relegated from Senior A in 2020.
Verdict: Ballincollig
Cork IAHC
Group A
Aghabullogue v Sarsfields, Church Road (C Lyons), 2pm
Verdict: Aghabullogue
Dungourney v Glen Rovers, Carrigtwohill (F Ó Murchu), 2pm
Verdict: Dungourney
Group B
Douglas v Castlemartyr, Castlelyons (C Ó Mochain), 2pm
Verdict: Castlemartyr
Group C
Midleton v Meelin, Glantane (J McEvoy), 2pm
Verdict: Midleton
Cork LIHC
Group A
Argideen Rangers v Kilbrittain, Bandon (J Hennessy), 2pm
Verdict: Kilbrittain
Dripsey v Grenagh, Ballyanley (J Horgan), 4pm
Verdict: Grenagh
Group B
Russell Rovers v Tracton, Ballinora (C Dineen), 2pm
Verdict: Russell Rovers
St Finbarr’s v Lisgoold, Cobh (L O’Riordan), 2pm
Verdict: Lisgoold
Group C
Ballygarvan v Barryroe, Brinny (TBC), 2pm
Verdict: Ballygarvan
St Catherine’s v Milford, Mitchelstown (E Coleman), 2pm
Verdict: St Catherine’s