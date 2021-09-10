RTÉ pair Ger Canning and Tomás Ó Sé on final TV commentary

Tomás Ó Se will join veteran Ger Canning in the RTÉ commentary booth for live television coverage of Saturday's All-Ireland football final at Croke Park. Darragh Maloney will do the play-by-play for RTÉ Radio 2, Montrose says.
Offaly-bound Ó Sé will be a loss to RTE's Gaeliic football coverage next season but he won't be short of compatriot company in Croker this weekend - RTE's studio and pitchside analysis will have a green and gold blas to it with the likes of Pat Spillane, Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Colm Cooper joining Kevin McStay and Cora Staunton plus Sean Cavanagh and Dessie Dolan. Joanne Cantwell will host and coverage for the 5pm throw-in starts at 3.30 on RTE2.
Sky Sports will also broadcast live tv coverage of the final with Jim McGuinness, Peter Canavan, and Kieran Donaghy with host Gráinne McElwain in the studio, and Paul Earley joining Dave McIntyre on match commentary.
Saturday's All-Ireland final will go to extra time if required, and then a replay if the sides still can't be separated after the 20 minutes. There will be no penalties. The replay would be on Sunday, Sept 19, with a winner on the day.
Sunday afternoon sees the three All Ireland Camogie Finals taking place at Croke Park. On RTE, Evanne Ní Chuilinn will be joined by Anna Geary, Anne Marie Hayes, Aoife Murray, Susan Earner, and Ursula Jacob for coverage from Croke Park. Coverage begins at 11.45 am on RTÉ2.
Commentary across the afternoon will be provided by Darragh Maloney, Ger Canning, and Marty Morrissey. Valerie Wheeler will be reporting throughout.
Des Cahill will have highlights of all three camogie finals on The Sunday Game.
RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday coverage will be presented by Jacqui Hurley. Guests include Cait Devane, Chloe Morey, and Kate Kelly. Pauric Lodge will provide commentary of the Senior final and Martin Kelly will bring listeners through the Intermediate final.