RTÉ pair Ger Canning and Tomás Ó Sé on final TV commentary

Sky Sports will also broadcast live tv coverage of the final with Gráinne McElwain joined by Jim McGuinness, Peter Canavan and Kieran Donaghy
RTÉ pair Ger Canning and Tomás Ó Sé on final TV commentary

Tomás Ó Sé

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 17:08
Tony Leen

Tomás Ó Se will join veteran Ger Canning in the RTÉ commentary booth for live television coverage of Saturday's All-Ireland football final at Croke Park. Darragh Maloney will do the play-by-play for RTÉ Radio 2, Montrose says.

Offaly-bound Ó Sé will be a loss to RTE's Gaeliic football coverage next season but he won't be short of compatriot company in Croker this weekend - RTE's studio and pitchside analysis will have a green and gold blas to it with the likes of Pat Spillane, Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Colm Cooper joining Kevin McStay and Cora Staunton plus Sean Cavanagh and Dessie Dolan. Joanne Cantwell will host and coverage for the 5pm throw-in starts at 3.30 on RTE2.

Sky Sports will also broadcast live tv coverage of the final with Jim McGuinness, Peter Canavan, and Kieran Donaghy with host Gráinne McElwain in the studio, and Paul Earley joining Dave McIntyre on match commentary.

Saturday's All-Ireland final will go to extra time if required, and then a replay if the sides still can't be separated after the 20 minutes. There will be no penalties. The replay would be on Sunday, Sept 19, with a winner on the day.

Sunday afternoon sees the three All Ireland Camogie Finals taking place at Croke Park. On RTE, Evanne Ní Chuilinn will be joined by Anna Geary, Anne Marie Hayes, Aoife Murray, Susan Earner, and Ursula Jacob for coverage from Croke Park. Coverage begins at 11.45 am on RTÉ2. 

Commentary across the afternoon will be provided by Darragh Maloney, Ger Canning, and Marty Morrissey. Valerie Wheeler will be reporting throughout. 

Des Cahill will have highlights of all three camogie finals on The Sunday Game.

RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday coverage will be presented by Jacqui Hurley. Guests include Cait Devane, Chloe Morey, and Kate Kelly. Pauric Lodge will provide commentary of the Senior final and Martin Kelly will bring listeners through the Intermediate final.

More in this section

New York Twenty Years After 9/11 Terrorist Attacks Remembering the four New York GAA men who died on 9/11
Gearoid Hegarty and Daniel Kearney 1/6/2018 Daniel Kearney: 'Limerick have improved, but I don’t think Cork have gone back that significantly'
Kieran Donnelly announced as new Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly announced as new Fermanagh manager
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Mayo make two changes for All-Ireland final 

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 10

Blackrock
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sat, Sept 11

Glen Rovers
v
Douglas

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices