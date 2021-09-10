RTÉ pair Ger Canning and Tomás Ó Sé on final TV commentary

Tomás Ó Se will join veteran Ger Canning in the RTÉ commentary booth for live television coverage of Saturday's All-Ireland football final at Croke Park. Darragh Maloney will do the play-by-play for RTÉ Radio 2, Montrose says.

Offaly-bound Ó Sé will be a loss to RTE's Gaeliic football coverage next season but he won't be short of compatriot company in Croker this weekend - RTE's studio and pitchside analysis will have a green and gold blas to it with the likes of Pat Spillane, Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Colm Cooper joining Kevin McStay and Cora Staunton plus Sean Cavanagh and Dessie Dolan. Joanne Cantwell will host and coverage for the 5pm throw-in starts at 3.30 on RTE2.