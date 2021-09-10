Mayo make two changes for All-Ireland final 

Eoghan McLaughlin, who had his jaw broken in the semi-final, misses out along with Darren MacHale
Mayo make two changes for All-Ireland final 

14 August 2021; Dean Rock of Dublin in action against Lee Keegan, left, and Enda Hession of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 16:54

Mayo manager James Horan has announced his starting 15 for Saturday's All-Ireland Final, with Enda Hession and Byran Walsh coming into the side which overcame Dublin in the semi-final.

Eoghan McLaughlin, who had his jaw broken in the semi-final, misses out along with Darren MacHale. Aidan O'Shea will captain the side and is named at centre-forward.

There is no starting place for Oisín Mullin, who had been expected to return after injury.

1 Rob Hennelly (Breaffy); 2 Padraig O'Hora (Ballina Stephenites), 3 Lee Keegan (Westport), 4 Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber); 5 Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 6 Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 7. Enda Hession (Garrymore); 8 Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9 Conor Loftus (Crossmolina); 10 Diarmuid O'Connor (Ballintubber), 11 Aidan O Shea (Breaffy), 12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber); 13 Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) 14 Tommy Conroy (The Neale) 15 Ryan O'Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead)

#mayo gaa
