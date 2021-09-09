Kieran Donnelly announced as new Fermanagh manager

Kieran Donnelly of Fermanagh in action in a 2003 qualifier. Picture: Andrew Paton

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 22:02
Joel Slattery

Kieran Donnelly has been appointed as new Fermanagh senior football manager.

Fermanagh GAA announced he was ratified at a meeting of the county board's committee on Thursday night, replacing Ryan McMenamin who stepped down last month.

Donnelly has enjoyed success at club level with Scotstown in Monaghan and is currently involved with Cavan Gaels.

The former Erne player was involved with the senior inter-county side when Peter Canavan was manager and returns now to the top job.

“We are delighted to be able to appoint someone with the experience, drive and ambition of Kieran Donnelly to this position," a spokesperson for Fermanagh GAA said.

“Kieran comes into this role as a successful coach and manager of the highest standard, with considerable experience of leading players in a high-performance environment and has an impressive managerial track record.

“We look forward with excitement to working with Kieran in implementing the main objectives of our current strategic plan and in developing not only the current group of players, but also those that are progressing along the player pathway in Fermanagh, to be the best that they can be.”

