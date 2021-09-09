Linda Collins set to start All-Ireland final as Cork again appeal Orla Cronin's ban

Linda Collins

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 10:43
Daragh Ó Conchúir

Linda Collins has been named to lead Cork as they bid for a 29th All-Ireland senior camogie title against Galway at Croke Park on Sunday. Collins comes in for four-time All-Ireland winner Orla Cronin, who has had a three-game suspension imposed after being sent off late in the semi-final victory over Kilkenny.

The dismissal will be appealed to the Camogie Association’s hearings committee on Friday night, however, in a bid to clear the Enniskeane sharpshooter. Collins was introduced in the 50th minute of the semi-final to considerable effect, being heavily involved before striking a dramatic injury-time winning point.

She is the only change to in a team that boasts five All-Ireland senior final debutants: Collins’ Courcey Rovers clubmate Fiona Keating, goalkeeper Amy Lee, 19-year-old Ciara O’Sullivan and athletic wing-backs Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy.

Former underage star Cliona Healy is a notable addition to the match-day squad.

There is no change to the Galway team that defeated Tipperary, corner-back Dervla Higgins succeeding in having her red card rescinded due to a case of mistaken identity and is able to prepare for her first senior decider. She is the only debutant in an experienced line-up. Carrie Dolan, who has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in the opening round victory over Westmeath, has been named among the subs along with long-term cruciate knee ligament victim Heather Cooney. The Tribeswomen look to add to their three titles and go one step further than last year, when they lost in the decider to Kilkenny.

CORK (v Galway SCF): A Lee, P Mackey, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; S McCarthy, L Treacy, L Hayes, H Looney, A Thompson, C Sigerson, F Keating, C O’Sullivan, K Mackey, A O’Connor, L Collins 

GALWAY (v Cork SCF): Sarah Healy, Shauna Healy, S Dervan, D Higgins, S Gardiner, E Helebert, C Cormican, N Hanniffy, N Kilkenny, C Finnerty, S Spellman, A Donohue, S McGrath, O McGrath, A O’Reilly 

ANTRIM (v Kilkenny ICF): C Graham, C Drain, N Donnelly, M Lynn, C Patterson, C Conlon, M Connolly, L McNaughton, N O’Neill, M Kelly, A Boyle, A Magill, R McCormick, Christine Laverty, C Dobbin 

KILKENNY (v Antrim ICF): S Farrell, N Leahy, R Phelan, C Murphy, S Crowley, L Fennelly, T Fitzgerald, L Hegarty, C Phelan, E Hynes, S Walsh, C O’Keeffe, S O’Dwyer, H Scott, D Quigley 

ARMAGH (v Wexford PJCF): C Devlin, A Harvey, N Woods, S Curry, C Casey, G McWilliams, G McCann, M McArdle, L Donnelly, C Hill, C McSorley, B Murray, O Murray, C Donnelly, E Smyth 

WEXFORD (v Armagh PJCF): L O’Shea, C Jackman, A Halligan, S Furlong, C Donohoe, A Brennan, A Dunne, C Cashe, R Cooney, K Devereux, C Banville, A Neville, E Tomkins, E Codd, L Firman

