Linda Collins set to start All-Ireland final as Cork again appeal Orla Cronin's ban

Linda Collins has been named to lead Cork as they bid for a 29th All-Ireland senior camogie title against Galway at Croke Park on Sunday. Collins comes in for four-time All-Ireland winner Orla Cronin, who has had a three-game suspension imposed after being sent off late in the semi-final victory over Kilkenny.

The dismissal will be appealed to the Camogie Association’s hearings committee on Friday night, however, in a bid to clear the Enniskeane sharpshooter. Collins was introduced in the 50th minute of the semi-final to considerable effect, being heavily involved before striking a dramatic injury-time winning point.