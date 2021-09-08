Cian Lynch happy with return to normality after All-Ireland glory

Cian Lynch and the Limerick hurlers scaled new heights in Croke Park last month when they produced a performance for the ages in the All-Ireland final against Cork, but he’s happy getting back down to earth now, on and off the field.

Talk of legacy, history, and comparisons with outstanding hurling teams from decades past are all froth to the recently crowned PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for August, who is back in his alma mater of Árd Scoil Rís on teaching practice, not to mention back in action with Patrickswell in the Limerick SHC.

“We’re straight back into our clubs, everyone is back to work and lads are back to college. There’s some bit of normality to it too,” said the Limerick centre-forward, when asked about the historical significance of what his team has achieved in recent years.

“I suppose we try to stay away from as much of that talk as possible. You have to mind yourselves and just focus on what you can do to better yourself as a player and as a person. That’s not just one to 15; that’s one to 36.

“We’re all singing off the same hymn sheet but anyway, you don’t want to buy into those conversations either because no one can predict the future, what’s going to happen tomorrow or this evening. We just want to focus on the present moment and what you can do to better yourself on a personal level.”

Lynch first came to the attention of the wider hurling community in Limerick and across Munster when he was part of the Árd Scoil Rís team that won the Harty Cup in 2011, and bringing success to that local community, to his own people, was the best part of the All-Ireland win for him.

“For us as players, we’re in a privileged position to be able to go out and provide games and entertainment for people that might have been going through their own few bits too, you know? That’s the way I look at it,” he said.

“In Limerick city and county, you’re meeting a lot of people who were there with us through the bad times and the good times. That’s huge for us as players. To have that support, to have that backing when things mightn’t be going your way, they’re still there patting us on the back, pushing us on, and we’re forever grateful for that, so thank you to the Limerick people and supporters for that.”

And when you consider where they’re at now, the obvious question that the rest of the country might ask with trepidation is: where is left for them to push on to?

“We’re back with our clubs now and you’re just going to keep pushing yourself as a player, and your players around you, with your club to try and achieve and reach those levels within your club.

“Obviously, Limerick, you’re going to have to try and keep pushing yourself and that’s it really, isn’t it? You want to keep striving it and keep pushing the boundaries of yourself and trying to never sit back and accept things, just keep going.

“We do tend to forget that it’s a sport that we’re playing that we grew up loving, we grew up aspiring to be like our idols and to play for our clubs and our county.

“That’s just the way we look at it, to enjoy everything we do.

“Whether it is sport and whatever sport you might do, or whether it is anything in life, be it work or education, to try and make the most of it.”