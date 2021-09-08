Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey: I won’t worry about speeches. I like leading by example

There will be no tubthumping from Pádraig Hampsey this Saturday. Tyrone captain for this season, his philosophy is to lead by deed, not word.

“The likes of the speeches and stuff, you’d only be worrying about them on the day,” he said. “You’d just be worrying about performing and doing the county proud. As a captain, I’m not really that type of person. I like leading by example, and that’s the way I like to go about my business.”

Will he have cúpla focal prepared in the event he is walking up the steps before 7pm?

“I try and speak a bit, but I wouldn’t be great. I won’t even worry about that. I’ll worry about going out to do my best for the county, and all the lads will be the same. It will take a massive effort against a great Mayo side.”

Hampsey’s utterances are so very careful, but the swell of pride as he talks about the honour of leading Tyrone can’t be hidden. To follow in the footsteps of his co-manager Brian Dooher means everything.

He recalls how Dooher and Feargal Logan offered him the honour.

“I remember they pulled me to the side and they explained they were putting me in a new role. It was a very proud moment for myself. To be taking the role from the likes of Mattie Donnelly, who I’ve learned a lot off as a captain and is still a great leader to this day.

“I’ve learned an awful lot from him as a player as well. It was massive for myself, and I’m very thankful to Brian and Feargal for it.

“I just try and keep the head down and work hard on the training pitch. There are plenty of leaders in the panel, even the likes of Kieran [McGeary], who is vice-captain, and he plays a massive role and is a great leader himself.

“There are many in the panel who lead by example, and it makes my experience a lot easier, and it takes a weight off my shoulders. I’m very thankful to those lads for sharing the whole thing.”

Hampsey readily admits Tyrone were complacent when going five points up on Kerry in extra time last Saturday week. You can almost imagine Dooher’s voice of caution channelling through him.

“Brian has been there and done that. He has led by example as a footballer and he’s doing the same as a manager. It is a no-bullshit attitude, and he can sense things.

“He just knows when things aren’t right. He’d pull you to the side. He’s keeping lads grounded. You’re just working hard and putting your head down, and he’s keeping you focused. That’s the way he wants it, and that’s the best way to have it.

“We’re thankful for Brian and Feargal, who’s a great man and has done plenty for us this year. We’ve probably got the rub of the green in a few games as well.

“Like, the Kerry game on Saturday, we had a few goals which, in days gone by, we probably would have never got. We were just happy to get across the line that day.”

Given how it has worked out, perhaps it isn’t surprising Hampsey likes the idea of the knockout All-Ireland SFC being retained next season.

“You just go out and worry about performing for your county, but I like the idea of the provincial championships.

“There is something special about knockout football. Straight knockout has been brought back the last two years, and it’s been pretty special. Being beaten on the day, your season is over, and it’s more special if you win.

“I would rather it that way, but we’ll let the men up top worry about that.”