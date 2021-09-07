Midleton’s Paul Haughney: 'There’s no excuses when the ball is flying around on the hard ground'

Midleton’s Paul Haughney hopes the feelgood factor within Cork hurling all summer will lead to an exciting senior hurling championship.

Haughney and his teammates face Carrigtwohill in their opener this Saturday (Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm), and he says preparing during the good weather of the last weeks has “made a difference - we’ve played a lot of games and we’ve had a lot longer to prepare for this year compared to last season.

“We’ve had about four months of training, maybe more, whereas last year it was about six weeks.

“We’ve been playing games most weekends - the weather’s been scorching at times, so it’s been brilliant to have matches played in those kinds of conditions. There’s no excuses when the ball is flying around on the hard ground, it’s brilliant.”

He says the “good feeling” about Cork hurling at present is clear.

“I thought it was really noticeable when the seniors got to the final. We went up to the final, a few of us, and we were thinking that Cork will probably be back up there again for the next couple of years, please God.

From that point of view it was very good because the interest is so high, and there’s a good feeling because there’s so much young talent coming through in Cork now.

“Hopefully they’ll all be brought through and taken through the proper programmes so that Cork can maximise the potential that’s there.

“It’s great to see those young lads come back to club training because when they fall in for sessions they’re immediately raising the bar in terms of speed and skill. It can be eye-opening to see the level some of those lads are at when they get back to the club, so that can only benefit everyone - club and county - going forward. They improve everyone else in the club team, that lifts the level of the championship and then down the line that helps the county team.”

Haughney expects Carrigtwohill to provide a stern test this weekend. “I think every team can beat every other team on any given day. Every team that’s in the championship deserves to be there at the moment, so any team is well capable of getting a result. That means you know you have to be on your toes every time you go out because there are no so-called ‘handy’ games going. You have to be tuned in every day, and Carrigtwohill will be no exception.”

Reigning champions Blackrock deserve the favourites tag, he adds:

“Blackrock are a very good team, it’ll be a massive challenge for other teams to get up to their level. Even though there’s not much between all the teams, Blackrock deserved that county title and will be hard stopped trying to retain it.”

Midleton have quality on the field and on the line, with former Cork star Ben O’Connor on the management ticket.

“For our generation, the lads he’s training, we watched him at his peak,” says Haughney. “If Ben says ‘jump’ you just ask ‘how high’ because he’s been there and done it all. He’s just a serious guy, a serious coach.”