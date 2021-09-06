Sean Lowry: 'I would class Dublin as a lucky team and Mayo as a very unlucky team'

Sean Lowry, a rare Mayo footballer with an All-Ireland medal, reckons the county deserves to finally lift the Sam Maguire Cup.

Lowry, uncle of golfer and Offaly GAA sponsor Shane, made his name as an All-Ireland winner with the Faithful, starting the 1972 and 1982 final wins.

Three years after their memorable win over five-in-a-row chasing Kerry in '82, Lowry won a Connacht senior medal with Mayo having transferred to the county due to his work with the ESB.

He lived there for over 15 years in total and with established family links in Mayo, he says supporters would happily get over any frustration or sadness about not being able to properly celebrate an All-Ireland win due to Covid protocols.

"I think they'd take that sadness, I think they would," smiled Lowry. "They wouldn't worry too much about that. I'd love to see them do it, I'd just love to see them winning because, okay, Mayo have won three All-Irelands, Tyrone have won three All-Irelands, so they're pretty level, but Mayo's All-Irelands were so far back. I know 'deserves' has nothing to do with it but they deserve to win one."

Lowry reckons that "both teams will fancy their chances".

"I think it's more 50-50 than anything," he said. "If Mayo can get a bit of luck and if they don't shoot themselves in the foot, that's the only thing I'd be afraid of.

"They were such an unlucky team because they have drawn All-Irelands, they've been beaten by a point in All-Irelands, they have scored own goals in All-Irelands, they have dropped the 'keeper, they have shot themselves in the foot, they have made some mistakes themselves but they were also so unlucky as well.

"I would class Dublin as a lucky team and Mayo as a very unlucky team. They need a bit of luck and they haven't got it so far so maybe if they get a bit of luck next Saturday it might go their way.

"I'm just worried about the few injuries they have as well. They need the young fella that got his jaw broken (Eoghan McLaughlin). Now, word has it that Oisín Mullin will be ready so he'd be a huge boost. He's got great pace and one thing you need now is pace, pace, pace, and Mayo have got them pacey players now, pacey footballers so hopefully they can do the business."

Aside from the injuries, Mayo manager James Horan has a big call to make over whether to start captain Aidan O'Shea after a disappointing semi-final performance.

"Aidan O'Shea being taken off the last day was a big call to make but it kind of cemented that there's no-one going to be here unless they're doing the business," said Lowry. "Will he be on the next day? I think he will but I think he's getting the wake-up call that you have 20 minutes now to do the business.

"I think he hasn't the pace for anywhere else (other than full-forward) but I think he could do the business in the first 10 or 15 minutes and that's all you need, that's all you need, maybe a couple of goals early on. You never know."

* Sean Lowry was speaking to Midlands 103 ahead of the Paddy Fenning Walk in aid of MND research/support services and homeless causes on September 26. See paddyfenningwalk.com.