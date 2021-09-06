Brian Dooher: 'You don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today'

On one hand, Feargal Logan can warn Tyrone’s players about the anguish of an All-Ireland final defeat.

Asked in this newspaper three years ago about the 1995 loss to Dublin when he lined out in midfield, he admitted: “That’s still burning with me.”

On the other, Brian Dooher can tell them all about needing to strike while the iron is hot. Three final appearances, three victories, he was part of Tyrone teams that made the most of their September visits to Croke Park.

For someone who didn’t think he would be managing a team 10 months ago never mind Tyrone, this final should feel like bonus territory.

Dooher, like Logan, doesn’t see it that way, though.

“You don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today and I don’t think anybody would be any different,” he says. “Who knows what’s around the corner. Just live in the now, live in the moment and do the best we can with what we have as we have it. That’s what we’ve done.”

Dooher’s words this coming week will be typically sparse but effective. Try to enjoy it but don’t expect to. Seize the game or Mayo will. Do the ugly work to play beautifully.

“It’s not the nicest part of football,” he says of achieving turnovers. “It’s energy-sapping, it’s hard work, you can create the environment in training but you have to really want it in a match and thankfully that our lads do want that to an extent.

“You’ve to earn the right to play football and Mayo definitely earn the right, they work hard to earn the right to play football and you’re going to have to work equally hard to earn that right to play football against them.”

Since Joe Kernan guided Armagh to the Sam Maguire Cup in his first season in charge in 2002, another five managers have done the same — Mickey Harte (‘03), Jack O’Connor (‘04), Pat O’Shea (‘07), Jim Gavin (‘13) and Dessie Farrell (‘20).

Are Tyrone experiencing another managerial debut bounce?

“I suppose you come in and there is maybe a freshness, something different, I don’t know,” shrugs Dooher.

“When Mickey came into us in 2003, it worked for us. I think it’s the players, maybe they realised they have a point to prove again, and maybe they’re out to prove a point to everybody. They want to get on the team, there’s a whole freshness from that perspective, maybe.”

That’s not how it felt leaving Killarney on June 12 last though after that 16-point hosing. “Oh, you had to doubt yourself,” recalled the 2008 All-Ireland winning captain of the Division 1 semi-final defeat to Kerry. “It was a meltdown, more or less, systems failure everywhere. It wasn’t what you expect, what we expect, what the players expect.

“We had to look at ourselves, what the hell was going on with us? Players also had to look at themselves, and thankfully they did. They took the learning on board, stood up and said ‘This wasn’t right, that wasn’t right, should have done this, that, and whatever.’”

In Mayo, Dooher sees more than worthy adversaries. “Work-rate is one of Mayo’s greatest strengths, particularly from the forward and midfield units never mind their defence. Their tackling and their intensity there and a lot of teams have experienced that this year. They held Dublin to 13 (sic 14) points, which a lot of people never talk about, no team ever held them near to that in normal time. That’s evidence of the work-rate that they put in all around the field, not just in defence, and they put up some big scores this year as well.”

Retain water breaks or restore maor foirnes

Either water breaks are made permanent or the maor foirne role has to be revived, says Tyrone co-manager Brian Dooher.

Without the Covid-enforced water break in the middle of each half, Dooher admits getting messages to players would be incredibly difficult.

“We’re glad of them because you’ve no maor foirne role, so you need to have something. It’s a long time to go without talking to anybody.

“You can’t get any messages in any more, you can’t get any changes made. It (water break) gives you a chance. It can work for and against you.

“Some days you’ve a bit of momentum going into it and you lose that, some days you need that break because you’re getting cleaned out somewhere.

“It’s probably six of one and half a dozen of the other. Definitely, you need something because it’s a long time to go, especially in our first year that’s actually a bigger issue.”