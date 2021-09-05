Eamonn Murray: Meath players ‘are all heroes and will be heroes for life’

Meath’s previous championship game against Dublin ended with a 16-point loss in 2016. Murray took over the next April after the county’s request to be regraded back down to intermediate level
Meath's Aoibhin Cleary and manager Eamonn Murray celebrate. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 22:17
Paul Keane

Eamonn Murray believes his Meath players are “heroes for life” after completing an incredible journey from championship also-rans to All-Ireland winners.

Meath’s previous championship game against Dublin ended with a 16-point loss in 2016. Murray took over the next April after the county’s request to be regraded back down to intermediate level.

He guided them to three intermediate finals in a row, eventually winning that title last December to secure their return to the senior ranks. Staying up was the initial target, but they’ve far exceeded it with a maiden title.

“These are all heroes and will be heroes for life,” said Murray, a Cavan man who has long been attached to the Boardsmill club outside Trim.

“If they never kick another ball it doesn’t matter, they’ll never be forgotten. Never.

“It is special, but it’s nothing more than our county board and clubs deserve. It was Feargal Harney ringing me initially day and night to do the job; it’s a special night for him as well. I won’t take all the praise. Special day, special for all the local radio people and the local papers, it’s class. It’s a day I’ll never forget.”

Murray said he was concerned about the hype in the county in the lead up to their first ever senior final and wondered if it would get to the players.

“I thought there was a bit of hype around Trim this morning. I wasn’t that happy about it. There was a lot of people around, getting photos and stuff off them, and I wondered was that going to affect them, banners on the way up, all that sort of stuff.

“But then in the dressing-room I said, ‘This team is ready’, because they were so calm, no shouting, no roaring, nice and calm, very focused. And the fitness levels they have are second to none. They did all that training themselves because of Covid during the lockdown.”

Murray described his group as a “light, fast team” and said he was glad it didn’t rain because they’re more suited to dry conditions. With key players still in their early 20s, or teens in the case of Emma Duggan, they can potentially be a force to be reckoned with for several years to come.

“I hope so,” said Murray. “We need to forget about the bad days from now on and let’s worry about the future... Let’s move on and start enjoying football, it’s nothing more than Meath deserves. We’re a very proud, big county, 7,500 members is huge.

“This is great for all them young kids that look to these brilliant players like Niamh (O’Sullivan). They have heroes after today.”

#ladies football#women’s sport
