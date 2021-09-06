Cork camogie success built on strong foundations

Cork have set the bar when it comes to All-Ireland senior camogie championship titles, with 28 crowns — two clear of Dublin.

Having overcome rivals Kilkenny in the semi-final, the Rebels will be looking to stretch their lead against Galway in Croke Park next Sunday afternoon.

Cork Camogie cathaoirleach Mairéad Donovan has praised the incredible work being done at grass-roots level, which is fuelling the future.

“We have nurseries in clubs, which was probably unheard of years ago. It all begins at underage level, where you teach the skills... The skills have to be perfected at U6 and then enhanced. For this to happen, you need good personnel on board.

“There are great workshops. One of these is a ‘Hurl with me’ workshop, where a child learns to play with their parent. You also need someone on the sideline to mind the girls — girls have different requirements to young boys, and young boys have different requirements to young girls. There is a fit for everybody in sport,” said the Ballincollig club member.

“We are very fortunate that we have very hard-working and diligent divisions. They run U11, U13, and U15 to offset the county competitions at U12, U14, and U16. So there is continuity of games for all of the youngsters coming up.

“With our development squads, this year we launched a new initiative with our U14s and U15s, and we will be going with the new development programme of hubs into schools of excellence or, as we call it, our development academy. We build from there.

“I do think quite a bit of our success is down to coaching education. There has been a huge amount put into that over the last number of years. Esther O’Leary is our development officer — it is a role I had myself before.

“The fact Cork is a successful county can be seen from our participation at national level in senior, intermediate, minor, and U16. In Munster we compete at senior, junior, minor, U16A, and U16B.

“We pride ourselves on our reputation, which was built up ever before I took on this role. When you inherit something, you have to do your best. You have to build on what people have done before you. You have to bring something a little bit different. Drive Cork to be better and even more successful than they are.

“Players are pivotal to what we do. Our primary role as a board is to provide games for them. They give up a huge amount, both at county and club level. They are superb, physical athletes, and amazing role models.”

Eleven different clubs were represented in Cork’s semi-final starting 15 — the spread coming from far and wide. Courcey Rovers, who won their first senior title last season, have three. What a contribution they are making — Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating and captain Linda Collins.

“Courcey Rovers are a huge example of what can be achieved. And to be fair to Courcey Rovers, they were knocking on that door and were extremely close on a number of occasions. They nailed it in 2020, and fair play to them and the work that is gone in down there. The various management teams as well. What everybody must remember is, nearly all of our management teams are volunteers. They are involved at club level and then at county level. They give up a lot of time to coach at that higher level and Cork is the better for it.

“We’ve had successful management teams. Donie Daly with the U16s, Jerry Wallace with the minors, Mark McCarthy the intermediates, and Paudie Murray is our most experienced manager with 10 years behind him. The professionalism they bring, it is great to watch.”