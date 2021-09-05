Beaufort and Spa reach Kerry Intermediate Club final

Spa and Beaufort will contest the 2020 Intermediate Club final with the winners playing senior football this season following facile victories over Castleisland Desmonds and Na Gaeil.

Spa proved too strong for Desmonds winning on a 1-14 to 2-6 scoreline that didn’t do Spa justice.

Spa scored a goal through Niall McCarthy inside five minutes but Desmonds responded with four points, Luka Brosnan getting the fourth in the 16th minute, but they would not score again until the 44th minute.

Spa added four points to make it 1-4 to 0-4 at half-time and in the third quarter, the Killarney side added six unanswered to make it 10 points in a row before Maurice Hickey finally broke the sequence.

Ahead 1-11 to 0-5 at the second water break, Spa added three points through Niall O’Mahony, Evan Cronin, and Dara Moynihan to extend the lead to 12 before two late Adam O’Donoghue goals for Desmonds made the scoreboard more respectable.

Beaufort were never troubled by a below-par Na Gael side, winning 1-13 to 0-10. In fact, only for a series of Devon Burns saves in the third quarter, Beaufort’s winning margin would have been wider.

Beaufort struck for an early goal from Sean O’Brien and also had a goal disallowed in the 24th minute as they led 1-7 to 0-4 at the interval, with Burns converting two frees for the Tralee side.

Beaufort’s Ronan Murphy was the best midfielder on view as Jack Barry and Diarmuid O'Connor struggled. Fergal Hallissey kept the scoreboard ticking over as Murphy and Jonathon Kissane added points and Mike Breen was also a key figure in this big Beaufort win.

Meanwhile, Ballydonoghue are celebrating their elevation to Intermediate status after a crazy game that required extra-time to see them over the line, beating Gneeveguilla 3-20 to 3-18.

They trailed on numerous occasions and it was Paul Kennelly, four minutes into added time after the second period of extra-time, that converted a last-gasp penalty that turned a one-point deficit into a two-point win.