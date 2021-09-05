Gary Murphy leads Castletownbere to opening victory over Na Piarsaigh

Na Piarsaigh, who trailed throughout, were given a glimmer of hope in the closing stages when they netted to reduce the deficit to one point
Gary Murphy leads Castletownbere to opening victory over Na Piarsaigh

Castletownbere's Gary Murphy being tackled by Greg Healy of Na Piarsaigh, for which the latter was black-carded. Picture: Denis Boyle

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 17:11
John Bohane, Enniskeane

Castletownbere 1-16 Na Piarsaigh 2-8 

Gary Murphy inspired Castletownbere to an opening-round win against Na Piarsaigh in this entertaining Bon Secours Premier IFC Round 1 game.

The talented corner-forward produced an inspired display to propel his side to a hard-fought victory. 

Na Piarsaigh, who trailed throughout, were given a glimmer of hope in the closing stages when they netted to reduce the deficit to one point.

Murphy, however, emerged the hero as he won a penalty, which he calmly converted in injury time to seal a deserved opening round win for the Magpies.

Castletownbere started brightly as they raced into a four-point lead inside the opening six minutes following points from Jason Walsh, Billy Murphy (free), Daniel Hanley, and Gary Murphy.

Na Piarsaigh quickly reduced the deficit to two points following successive points from Kelvin Forde and Keith Buckley.

The pace was unrelenting with both sides contributing to an exciting game. The pace and accuracy of Gary Murphy was proving pivotal as he helped his side hold a three-point lead after 13 minutes.

Na Piarsaigh levelled proceedings in the 15th minute when Patrick Murphy netted from close range. Castletownbere finished the first half strongly, however, with further points from Gary Murphy and a long-range special from Dave Fenton moving them into a two-point lead, 0-9 to 1-4.

Na Piarsaigh quickly reduced the arrears to one point after Buckley converted a free in the 34th minute. Gary Murphy immediately restored Castletownbere’s two-point lead.

Na Piarsaigh battled valiantly with Buckley’s frees ensuring they kept in touch with the Magpies entering the closing stages. A scoring blitz from Castletownbere which yielded four successive points moved them five points clear after 57 minutes. 

A well-taken goal from Na Piarsaigh sub Paul Murphy reduced the deficit to two points in the 58th minute. Buckley quickly added another point for the city side to set up an intriguing finish but Gary Murphy secured the win for Castletownbere with his late penalty sealing victory.

Scorers for Castletownbere: G Murphy (1-6, 1-0 pen, 2 frees), T Murphy (0-2, 1 free), J Walsh, D Hanley, D Fenton, F Fenner, D Dunne, B Murphy (free), L Kelly (mark), J O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: K Buckley (0-6, 5 frees), P Murphy, P Murphy (1-0 each), K Forde, S Forde (0-1 each).

Castletownbere: D Hegarty, O Byrne, L Harrington, J Harrington-Royales, J O’Neill, S McCarthy, D Hanley, D Fenton, F Fenner, J Harrington, J Walsh, B Murphy, G Murphy, T Murphy, D Dunne.

Subs: L Kelly for J Walsh (46), C Murphy for O Byrne (48).

Na Piarsaigh: K Waters, G Healy, T Lawton, P Murphy, E Gunning, E Sheehan, K Power, C Bowen, S Forde, K Buckley, K Forde, C O’Mahony, A Keating, G Joyce, P Guest.

Subs: E Hanifin for K Power (30), P Murphy for C O’Mahony (46), P Gould for S Forde (46), C Noonan for A Keating (46).

Referee: C McAlllister (Aghada).

More in this section

Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Dan Ó Duinnín stars as Cill na Martra off to flier
Former Kerry minor footballer David Shanahan makes college football debut for Georgia Tech Former Kerry minor footballer David Shanahan makes college football debut for Georgia Tech
Dara O’Shea's double helps Clonakilty see off Ilen Rovers Dara O’Shea's double helps Clonakilty see off Ilen Rovers
#cork gaa#gaelic football
Lauren Magee and Emma Duggan 5/9/2021

Meath complete meteoric rise as first-ever All-Ireland title ends Dublin's five-in-a-row hopes

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



September 4

St Finbarr's
v
Ballincollig

PSFC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices