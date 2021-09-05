Dara O’Shea's double helps Clonakilty see off Ilen Rovers

Dara O’Shea's double helps Clonakilty see off Ilen Rovers

Clonakilty's Conor Daly breaking past Aaron O'Sullivan, Ilen Rovers in their Bon Secours Premier SFC clash at Rosscarbery on Sunday. Picture Dan Linehan

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 15:53
Michael Moynihan, Rosscarbery

Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC

Clonakilty 3-10

Ilen Rovers 0-11  

A two-goal burst from centre-forward Dara O’Shea assured victory for Clonakilty over Ilen Rovers in this entertaining Bons Secours Premier SFC Round 1 game in Rosscarbery.

Both sides took their time settling, with Clonakilty guilty of some poor wides early on - this despite some impressive support play, often involving goalkeeper Mark White until he picked up an injury inside the Ilen 45.

A good Peter O’Driscoll free nudged Ilen one ahead with the first water-break looming, 0-3 t0 0-2, Clon already guilty of four wides.

The men in red and green were far better on the resumption. Ross Mannix gathered a loose ball and dribbled through before striking the post, and he and danger man Dara O’Shea hit two fine points soon afterward.

On 24 minutes Mannix made a clever run across the face of goal to collect a long delivery from Conor Daly and found the net - 1-4 to 0-3 and Ilen Rovers under pressure.

Credit to them, they responded well. Peter O’Driscoll put the ball over from long range twice, and sub Dermot Hegarty contributed another.

However Clon finished the half with two late points from O’Shea (free) and Conor Daly: their 1-6 to 0-6 lead at the break was a fair reflection of their quality.

The second half began with Ilen pressurising their opponents but unable to convert their chances. Five minutes after the break O’Shea came onto a Jack O’Mahony pass and blasted home to push Clon 2-7 to 0-7 ahead.

Though Ilen refused to lie down Clonakilty were now dominating and it was no surprise when Joe Grimes won a Clon penalty: O’Shea converted coolly to push Clon three goals clear, 3-9 to 0-9, and there was no way back for Ilen after that.

Scorers for Clonakilty: D. O’Shea (0-3 frees, 1-0 pen)(2-5); R. Mannix (1-1); S. White (free), E. Deasy, J. Grimes, C. Daly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ilen Rovers: D. MacEoin (frees), P. O’Driscoll (1 free)(0-3 each); S. O’Donovan (0-2); D. Hegarty, M. Sheehy, S. Minihane (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY: M. White; D. Peet, T. Clancy, C. O’Donovan; S. White, E. Deasy, D. Lowney; J. Grimes, B. Ridgeway; S. O’Donoghue, D. O’Shea, G. Barry; R. Mannix, J. O’Mahony, C. Daly.

Subs: M. Shanley for S. O'Donoghue (40).

ILEN ROVERS: D. O’Sullivan; Paddy O’Driscoll, P. Minehane, J. Collins; A. O’Sullivan, S. Minihane, Conor O’Driscoll; Cian O’Driscoll, Peadar O’Driscoll; Peter O’Driscoll (c), D. McEoin, S. O’Donovan; S. Leonard, M. Sheehy, D. Collins.

Subs: D. Hegarty for P. Minehane (inj., 17); C. O'Dwyer for O'Sullivan (60).

Referee: D. Murnane (Macroom).

