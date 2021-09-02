Liam Óg McGovern masterclass keeps St Anne's on track

Wexford SHC

Liam Óg McGovern delivered a masterclass in finishing as his two first-half goals helped St. Anne's (Rathangan) to a comprehensive 13-point, 3-19 to 1-12, victory over Rathnure in their senior hurling championship clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The Wexford attacker scored 2-3 with the first half goals setting the scene for a class all-round display, as they built on their previous round victory over Oulart-the-Ballagh, who are down in a relegation battle to preserve their long-held senior status.

St. Anne's were by far the more coherent force over the 60 minutes, leading 2-9 to 1-7 at the interval, with the Rathnure goal courtesy of A J Redmond.

St. Anne's dominance was to increase on the resumption with Jonathan Fogarty adding a third goal as they totally outclassed their opponents.

Enniscorthy Rappares had to withstand a strong second-half Ferns challenge before emerging with a 2-21 to 1-21 victory having led 0-16 to 1-9 at the interval. Kevin Foley, with some excellent points, inspired his side, while a Diarmuid Doyle goal kept Ferns in touch.

Leonard Connolly and sub Chris O'Connor exchanged third-quarter goals, but after Ferns had reduced the deficit to the minimum — 1-19 to 1-18 with 12 minutes remaining — it was an Oisin Pepper 50th-minute goal that settled the issue.

John Leacy, with a personal tally of 0-8, contributed handsomely as his side Glynn-Barntown saw off the challenge of Wexford town side, Faythe Harriers, on a final scoreline of 1-22 to 1-17.

Leacy stormed into the game in the second quarter after his side had been reduced to 14 players, following the straight red card to Darragh Carley. Glynn-Barntown led 0-11 to 1-6 at the interval, the Harriers goal coming from Josh Sheil.

With Lee Chin forced to retire injured, the Harriers were always playing catch up, but just two points still separated the sides entering the closing minutes. It was left to inter-county netminder Mark Fanning to seal their semi-final spot with a goal from a penalty.