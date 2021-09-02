Liam Óg McGovern masterclass keeps St Anne's on track

Lee Chin injured as Glynn-Barntown defeat Faythe Harriers
Liam Óg McGovern masterclass keeps St Anne's on track

12 June 2021; Liam Og McGovern of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Round 5 match between Wexford and Dublin at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 19:28
Brendan Furlong

Wexford SHC

Liam Óg McGovern delivered a masterclass in finishing as his two first-half goals helped St. Anne's (Rathangan) to a comprehensive 13-point, 3-19 to 1-12, victory over Rathnure in their senior hurling championship clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The Wexford attacker scored 2-3 with the first half goals setting the scene for a class all-round display, as they built on their previous round victory over Oulart-the-Ballagh, who are down in a relegation battle to preserve their long-held senior status.

St. Anne's were by far the more coherent force over the 60 minutes, leading 2-9 to 1-7 at the interval, with the Rathnure goal courtesy of A J Redmond.

St. Anne's dominance was to increase on the resumption with Jonathan Fogarty adding a third goal as they totally outclassed their opponents.

Enniscorthy Rappares had to withstand a strong second-half Ferns challenge before emerging with a 2-21 to 1-21 victory having led 0-16 to 1-9 at the interval. Kevin Foley, with some excellent points, inspired his side, while a Diarmuid Doyle goal kept Ferns in touch.

Leonard Connolly and sub Chris O'Connor exchanged third-quarter goals, but after Ferns had reduced the deficit to the minimum — 1-19 to 1-18 with 12 minutes remaining — it was an Oisin Pepper 50th-minute goal that settled the issue.

John Leacy, with a personal tally of 0-8, contributed handsomely as his side Glynn-Barntown saw off the challenge of Wexford town side, Faythe Harriers, on a final scoreline of 1-22 to 1-17.

Leacy stormed into the game in the second quarter after his side had been reduced to 14 players, following the straight red card to Darragh Carley. Glynn-Barntown led 0-11 to 1-6 at the interval, the Harriers goal coming from Josh Sheil.

With Lee Chin forced to retire injured, the Harriers were always playing catch up, but just two points still separated the sides entering the closing minutes. It was left to inter-county netminder Mark Fanning to seal their semi-final spot with a goal from a penalty.

More in this section

Westmeath players celebrates at the final whistle 5/9/2021 Westmeath in cruise control in one-sided All-Ireland Ladies IFC final
The best GAA goal scored this weekend? Corner-back hits stunning solo goal in club championship The best GAA goal scored this weekend? Corner-back hits stunning solo goal in club championship
Wicklow players celebrate after the game 5/9/2021 Garden party: Wickow Ladies cruise to All-Ireland JFC title
Liam Óg McGovern masterclass keeps St Anne's on track

Dara O’Shea's double helps Clonakilty see off Ilen Rovers

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



September 4

St Finbarr's
v
Ballincollig

PSFC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices