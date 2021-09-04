Kanturk blitz St Nick's as two-goal burst sets up comfortable victory

Kanturk put their recent county final defeat behind them and hit the ground running with a dominant performance from start to finish
Kanturk goalscorer Alan Walsh in action against St Nick's. Pic: Larry Cummins

Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 19:50
Kevin Murphy

Kanturk 2-13 St Nick's 0-3 

A clinical team performance from Kanturk ensured they blitzed St Nicks in this Premier Intermediate Football first-round match at Mourneabbey. 

Ian Walsh put in a man-of-the-match performance while a two-goal burst within a minute just before the first water break ensured the Duhallow outfit held a comfortable lead, 2-3 to 0-3, at the break. 

The Duhallow side put their recent county final defeat behind them and hit the ground running with a dominant performance from start to finish. St Nick's were missing plenty of their dual players and this young side battled well throughout.

Kanturk registered the opening score through an excellent effort from Paul Walsh. St Nick's were competitive early on and Ryan Long clipped over an equaliser before converting a placed effort to give the city side an early lead. A superb individual effort from Ian Walsh ensured the sides were level after Kanturk squandered a couple of opportunities.

But this game turned in a flash when a brilliant turnover from Ian Walsh resulted in Liam O’Keefe finding the net. From the resultant kick-out, Paul Walsh gathered possession and he put his brother Alan through for a second goal to put daylight between the teams.

A shell-shocked St Nick's outfit showed good composure and Stephen O’Callaghan landed their third point of the afternoon. The elements turned nasty in the second quarter and James Fitzpatrick brought the opening half to an end with a fine individual score.

Kanturk really opened up in the third quarter and rattled off five points in quick succession from Paul Walsh (2), Ian Walsh, Lorcan O’Neill, and Lorcan McLoughlin. It was also a proud day for championship debutant Grantis Basicktas as the Lithuanian native clipped over a free and his side's seventh of the second half. 

There was no let-up from the Duhallow men and two fine points from the impressive Ian Walsh ensured his side led by 2-11 to 0-3 after 45 minutes.

As the teams got ready for the final quarter, referee John O’Leary pulled a calf muscle and was replaced by his linesman Justin Murphy. This game really petered out in the closing stages with Ian Walsh landing a couple of points to cap a fine individual performance. 

The Kanturk side mean business and will look forward to their next game against Macroom while their hurlers take on Bandon next weekend.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh 0-6 (1f), P Walsh 0-3, L O’Keefe, A Walsh 1-0 each, J Fitzpatrick, L O’Neill, G Basicktas (f), L McLoughlin 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Nick’s: R Long 0-2 (1f), S O’Callaghan 0-1.

Kanturk: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin, D Brown, L Cashman, L O’Neill, Aidan Walsh, J Brown; P Walsh, J Fitzpatrick; L O’Keefe, L McLoughlin, I Walsh; M Healy, Alan Walsh, G Basicktas. 

Subs: E O’Connor for Aidan Walsh (h-t inj), K Holland for L O’Keefe (45). 

St Nick's: E Fuller; S Cronin, R Byrne, D Marshall; D Dunlea, K McCarthy Coade, C Horgan; R Brosnan, G Mulcahy; D Busteed, D Morris, S O’Callaghan; N Goulding, J Kennefick, R Long.

Referee: J O’Leary (Mallow).

