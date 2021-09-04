Bríd Stack: Dublin do what they need to do to win. That doesn't make them cynical

When Mayo defeated Dublin in last month’s All-Ireland football semi-final, all the talk of Dublin’s perceived dominance, and their bid for seven-in-a-row, suddenly evaporated.

And yet, talk of that continued dominance and crusade towards that level of achievement has just been replaced by their ladies team on a similar trajectory.

Tomorrow, Dublin are strongly fancied to win a fifth successive title.

When Dublin were gobbling up All-Irelands under Jim Gavin, one of the real strengths of their management was an ability to constantly regenerate the team with new and fresh blood.

There have been similar trends with this side as Mick Bohan has constantly been able to refresh the team with new faces. This year, the impact of Hannah Tyrrell since changing codes from rugby has been notable, while Caoimhe O’Connor, Siobhan Killeen, and Niamh Heatherton have all made a big impact also.

Dublin lost a stalwart in Noelle Healy but, unlike the men’s team — for now anyway — Dublin never lost a sizeable chunk of quality and experienced players around the same time. There is no doubt though, that such a day could be coming in the near future.

A lot of Dublin’s real leaders and best players have been on the go for a long time and are at that stage in their careers where big decisions will have to be made in the coming seasons. Dublin’s continued dominance hinges so much around those players because they are the ones still steering the ship on this course towards greatness.

You really have to admire this group. They have had some tough days, but they have been emboldened and hardened by those difficult defeats, particularly those three heartbreaking All-Ireland final losses to Cork between 2014-2016.

It is quite clear that they hurt and healed together and that the recovery process, especially under the astute guidance of Bohan, has added steel to this group’s character.

Their mental and physical strength has been cultivated over the last eight years that they now have leaders on every line.

Household names like Davey, Goldrick, McGrath, Aherne, and Rowe, are all players who know what it takes to win, but who also know what it feels like to lose in Croke Park.

The crusade has continued at a relentless pace, this year more so than ever, they have been battling injuries to significant players. Carla Rowe has missed a large chunk of the season, Sinead Goldrick has returned from a serious hamstring injury, while Niamh Collins, Niamh McEvoy and Siobhan McGrath have all had setbacks at various stages.

And yet, Dublin have still prevailed, looking comfortable in their All-Ireland quarter and semi-final wins against Donegal and Mayo respectively.

Their skill-set, game management, and steely mindset is stronger than any other team at the moment. Dublin are a special group, but their dominance also asks huge questions of established counties who have not raised their standards to try and bridge that gap.

Counties must ask themselves is the senior structure in place fit for purpose? Is the underage structure fit for purpose? Are the best players in the county making themselves available? Are the right people involved at board level and managerial level? Is there a conveyor belt of talent coming through? Most importantly, is everyone working towards a common goal?

A lot of those questions definitely get louder when you see a team like Meath come up from intermediate and advance all the way to a final in their first year. That’s not in any way taking from Meath because this has been an incredible fairytale.

I played on the Cork team which had a 40-point win over them in the 2015 All-Ireland quarter-final in Thurles. We were a well-oiled machine at that stage, with that team later going on to secure a second five-in-a-row eight weeks later. Meath were at the other end of the spectrum. There was no denying their downward spiral and they chose to be re-graded to intermediate the following season.

That took guts and an ability to park all egos and agendas for the betterment of Meath football. After losing successive intermediate finals in 2018 and 2019, Meath finally got over the line by beating Westmeath in last year’s All-Ireland final in December, which elevated them back to top-flight football for the first time in seven years.

This is a big step up, but Meath’s recent form has been impressive; they won a Division 2 title earlier in the season and have beaten every team when it mattered. They are on an upward trajectory. Meath have a well-organised set-up that is built on a strong defensive structure with speed going forward, but it’s their cohesion as a team to work hard and move the ball efficiently to the player in the best position, that is most exciting.

They will need to play to these strengths against a physically stronger Dublin side and nobody knows this more than Eamonn Murray. He has been at the helm of this recent fairytale journey but has been involved in Meath football for 17 years. He knows his players well and manages their capabilities with a system that they all clearly buy into.

Murray also showed in the semi-final that he’s not afraid to make hard calls when they’re needed, just as Bohan has always done with Dublin.

In the dying minutes of normal time against Cork, Meath pressed hard to cause turnovers. They got their best players on the ball at the right times. Meath converted important scores, yet on the other hand, I couldn’t get over how naive Cork were, given their experience.

There’s no denying that Meath have shown what can be achieved with a really focused, all-in approach, but the cold hard facts are that Cork should have beaten them in normal time. Cork were without two of their most important leaders in Orla Finn and Ciara O’Sullivan but were still in control of that match for 58 minutes. It was game-mismanagement from Cork combined with a never-say-die attitude from Meath which turned that game on its head.

When Dublin were without two of their leaders against Mayo — Carla Rowe and Niamh Collins — it was a case of business as usual. Dublin’s attitude was, ‘job to do, let’s get it done’, which they emphatically did.

Meath will meet a totally different animal tomorrow. Dublin are far more worldly and know exactly what it takes to win at this level, even if they feel they have been accused of being cynical and overly physical over the last few games.

Those words have two very different meanings and it’s important to not throw them out without explanation.

Ladies football has always been a game built on speed, given that the rule book allows us to pick the ball off the ground and condemns the physical act of shouldering. But physicality has organically evolved into the game, given how competitive the players are in fighting and scrapping for every ball as well as teams incorporating gym work into their preparation. S&C is deemed to be a necessity now in terms of injury prevention and helping to increase speed, power and endurance.

Naturally, there is going to be more contact in a game as a result, but two players fully committing to winning possession should not dictate a free to the player who comes off worse. It has been a natural progression of our game, one that is welcomed by the players after putting in the extra work and one that referees need to interpret in the correct context.

Yes, Dublin are a physical team and that is something to be applauded. In our prime with Cork, we were deemed to be a physical team too, but as we didn’t have an S&C programme until 2016, I can only determine that a lot of us had naturally bigger backs than our opponents!

The truth is we did the world of body contact work in pairs like pushing, pulling, grappling for possession, which made us fit for purpose without the need for barbells.

The word cynical is a different matter and in the context of Dublin, may hold a certain weight due to their high free count and accumulation of sin bins in recent games.

It would appear that, aside from being physical, there is a tactic used by Dublin, particularly their forwards, to create a stop, and to slow down any quick breaks, thus allowing time for their midfield and backs to set up accordingly.

From an outsider looking in, Dublin do what they need to do to get the win. That’s what the good teams do. It is up to the referee to stamp out cynical play if they feel it is present. For me, they are not overly cynical.

Meath will relish a face-off with the All-Ireland champions. What better way to gauge where you’re really at? They have leaders all over the field starting with the goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, who was an All-Star in 2019.

They have a solid defensive system, an excellent play-linking midfield pairing and some brilliant forwards — Vikki Wall, Emma Duggan, Niamh O’Sullivan, and Stacey Grimes. Duggan has been getting a lot of the plaudits, but Wall is an absolute powerhouse and a big game is required. Her searing runs have the potential to hurt Dublin, especially a Dublin side that is deemed to have a high free count.

This novel final does bring huge excitement to the senior code. Meath will fight to the end, but they are coming up against a team that is mentally and physically stronger than ever before.

A team that will be desperate to secure the five in a row and go down in the history books. Dublin by six.