How Meath football went from laughing stock to last two standing

On a disastrous weekend for Meath football in late June 2015, it turned out the county’s senior ladies team hadn’t even bottomed out yet.

Beaten 3-15 to 1-5 by Westmeath in the Leinster round-robin — on the same day the men’s team were beaten for the first time by Westmeath in the Championship at Croke Park — Diane O’Hora pulled the pin and resigned as Meath ladies manager, sending a bombshell letter to the board which went public.

The crater left behind was significant as the former Mayo star accused Meath LGFA officials of lacking leadership. She slammed them for their “disrespectful treatment of players”.

O’Hora claimed she’d asked them for a three-to-five year strategic plan and was shocked to have been ignored. “Where, without leadership, is the county going?” she wondered.

She also cut loose about the fixturing of club games close to county matches. “I have never in 25 years been in a county that permits clubs to play challenge matches the week of a senior county championship game.”

It turned out there was worse to come for Meath. Five weeks and a day later, a side led by interim player/manager Jenny Rispin lost by 40 points to Cork in the qualifiers. Vikki Wall, still a teenager and in school, scored all three of Meath’s points.

They played Cork again last month, six years on, and it was Wall that forced the late turnover which led to Emma Duggan pinching the goal that sent a remarkable game to extra-time. Meath finished the job, of course, and here they are now, preparing to play all conquering Dublin in the TG4 All-Ireland SFC final.

The journey from there to here takes some explaining.

Most pinpoint the decision to ask Eamonn Murray to become senior manager in the spring of 2017 as the turning point. A Cavan man from Gowna, he and his daughters were synonymous with the development of ladies football in Boardsmill, outside Trim.

When Meath won the All-Ireland U16 ladies title in 2009, Murray managed them and was assisted on the line by his daughters, Maeve and Eimear. Another of his girls, Cliona, was on the team and was named Leinster Player of the Year.

Current senior Brigetta Lynch scored 2-1 in that U16 final against Donegal. Maire O’Shaughnessy was also on it, though Murray was disappointed to note the careers of many of those bright young talents simply petered out.

“There’s only four of that team training now, which is wrong. We can never allow that to happen again,” he says.

When Murray was first asked to step up from minor to senior manager in 2017, he baulked at the idea. He reckons he said ‘no’ about five times. Eventually, he came around.

Murray cuts a jovial figure at the best of times and at the recent press day in Dunganny for the senior final made an off-the-cuff remark regarding the initial ticket chaos for tomorrow’s decider. The following morning, the couple of journalists he’d spoken to were asked to strike that comment from the record, for fear of anyone taking offence.

What he didn’t pull back from was a prediction that Duggan, who only collected her Leaving Cert results yesterday, will be “the all-time great player in the country”, that Armagh star and 2020 Player of the Year Aimee Mackin, for all her ability in front of goal, “hasn’t the work rate of some of our players”, and that Stacey Grimes paid €250 for a pair of flash new boots that she wore out within weeks from kicking frees in training.

He is a charismatic, easy-going man that could be easily underestimated. Until you chat with people around Meath who tell you of the organisation he has brought to the set-up and the high standards he has insisted upon.

“He came in when Meath were at the very, very bottom of the ladder,” says Duggan. “He believed in that group. He brought in a great group of lads, Paul (Garrigan), Shane (Wall), Paddy (Dowling), loads of really excellent people.”

In truth, Meath ending up in an All-Ireland senior final now isn’t entirely a rags to riches tale — there are 7,500 LGFA members in the county after all.

The talent pool is deep and it is now being shaped by solid organisation and direction from above. Success at Croke Park — Meath returned to the senior ranks by beating Westmeath in the intermediate final last December and followed it up by beating Kerry to win the Division 2 title this season — provided the belief that they could do what they did against Cork. It helps to have some terrific players, of course. Duggan signposted her excellence with a terrific goal for Dunboyne in the 2017 All-Ireland club intermediate final defeat of Kinsale. She and clubmate Wall finished with 1-2 apiece that day.

Meath’s goalkeeper is Monica McGuirk, a talented soccer player who was minding the net for Peamount United the day Stephanie Roche scored the goal that made worldwide headlines in 2013. McGuirk, 30, packed in soccer in her mid-20s and played exclusively for Meath from then. Things were just starting to turn at that stage.

“We were playing in Division 3 at the time,” said McGuirk. “We were playing the likes of Offaly and those types of teams. To turn it all around and to see where we are now in 2021 is amazing.”

Wall says the hardship and the huge defeats, the back-to-back intermediate final losses in 2018 and 2019, ultimately hardened the group.

“At the time you definitely weren’t thinking that, at the time you’re thinking: ‘This is the worst case scenario’,” said Wall. “You’re wondering how you’re going to come back from that. But when you look back on it now, we learned such a huge amount from those times.”