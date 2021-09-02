Anthony Nash keeps clean sheet and hits hat-trick of points on South Liberties debut

South Liberties were facile 4-18 to 0-15 winners over Blackrock in the Limerick SHC
South Liberties goalkeeper Anthony Nash in action against Blackrock. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 21:04
Cian Locke

Former Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash kept a clean sheet and scored three points on his South Liberties debut as his new club got their Limerick SHC campaign off to a winning start on Thursday night.

Lining out on the same team as All-Ireland winner, his cousin Barry, Nash transferred from Kanturk earlier this year and saw his side defeat Blackrock 4-18 to 0-15 in his Shannonside bow.

Two goals from Brian Garry and one each from Ken Byrnes and Brendan McSweeney, as well as contributions from Barry Nash and Brian Ryan meant it was a dominant display.

Garry’s opening three-pointer led the Ballyneety side to a 1-7 to 0-3 advantage at the first water break.

A Blackrock fightback saw the deficit reduced to five at the interval, however two quick-fire strikes from Garry and Byrnes sealed the 2019 Premier IHC champions’ fate before McSweeney rubbed salt into the wounds late on.

South Liberties goalkeeper Anthony Nash in action against Blackrock. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

With just one team coming out of each group in the ‘B’ section of the championship, Liberties must also defeat Garryspillane to secure their place in the last six.

The other ‘B’ game takes place on Friday evening as Adare, led by Limerick captain Declan Hannon take on Monaleen.

Section ‘A’, where the group winners advance to a semi-final with the runners up qualifying for the quarter-final, gets underway on Saturday.

There will be plenty of All-Ireland winners on show as Kilmallock meet defending champions Na Piarsaigh to open their respective campaigns.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 2020 beaten finalists Doon face 2019 champions Patrickswell, who boast triple All-Ireland winners Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes in their side.

All games this weekend are taking place at the LIT Gaelic Grounds so that up to 500 spectators can attend.

Waterford v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2

Galway searching for senior hurling manager as Shane O'Neill departs

