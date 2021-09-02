John Evans: Kerry defence must invest in brawn for 2022

John Evans believes Kerry have to invest in brawn and put bigger players into their defence if they are to win an All-Ireland title next year.

The former Roscommon, Tipperary and Wicklow manager is encouraged by the emergence of Mike Breen at half-back this season but believes the back-line requires more powerful men.

Of the six defenders that started against Tyrone in last Saturday’s All-Ireland final, only Jason Foley (6ft1in) and Gavin White (6’) are above six foot. When they beat Donegal in the 2014 decider, four of the backs were six foot or over.

“If I was to say anything there has to be bigger players in the team,” says Killorglin man Evans. “We have a lot of small players in the team who no matter how big or how strong you make them they don’t have the physicality. We need to get that size into the back-line. That’s difficult to find, though.

“You also have other options like Tony Brosnan to come into the attack but I’d be a traditionalist in believing you have to build from the back. We need to have the size there though to execute what we want and have more resistance.

“I keep thinking about that first goal by Tyrone and they just walked through. There was no hard running done by them for that goal, they just cruised in. They had the right man in Peter Harte to create it and Conor McKenna to finish it but Kerry had the time to set themselves up to stop it because their attack had broken down in the middle of the field in the Tyrone half.

“You’re not defence conscious if you’re not closing down the opposition between there and the square.”

Evans wouldn’t comment on the future of Peter Keane only to say that he has put in a huge amount of effort over the last three years and the Kerry County Board are correct to take as much time as possible to consider their options.

“The line the county board have taken is that they will wait for the dust to settle. They did that before in Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s time they have done in Peter Keane’s time, they get the views of a few trusted people and they have a sitdown about it. They won’t go at it this week, next week and possibly not for this month at all.

“It’s too big a job to make a rash decision. Peter Keane has put a lot of work into the team, he sees the direction they’re going. They haven’t lived up to expectations though. But they are very high in Kerry. That comes from having some wonderful forwards. There’s a little bit more fuel to the fire in finding Paudie Clifford and I think Mike Breen has a bright future. There’s a balancing act to be hit with retirements if they come.”

Evans has no truck with Tyrone for what happened prior to last Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final. You won’t hear him complaining about their impressive fitness either or how they went about winning the game.

“Everyone is saying we were duped and too honest and too straight but that’s no excuse for how we played on the field. Defensively, we made two or three mistakes and they cost us dearly. Fair play to Tyrone, they manfully stuck to their task and as the game went on they were getting better and that gave them the impetus and the energy. Mentally, they were in the right place from the start.

“People are confused by Tyrone’s energy levels but this is the way they have always trained and played. It isn’t in the last two to three weeks, this is the way they play. I didn’t see any dirty blows from them, they just put great energy and intensity into their tackles.”

Currently managing Glenbeigh-Glencar, Evans hasn’t ruled out getting involved in the inter-county scene next season. He stepped down as Wicklow manager in July 2019. “I really enjoyed that last year and this year. I haven’t decided what I will do after this but I’m always up for a challenge, there’s no doubt about that.”