Mick Bohan and Dublin still searching for perfect final performance

Mick Bohan has channelled his inner Brian Clough by revealing that since 2017, it’s not just been about winning Championships for the Dublin ladies, but winning them in style.

Clough famously explained his approach to managing Leeds United during his brief spell there in 1974, stating: ‘I want to win the league, but I want to win it better’, criticising the team’s approach under predecessor Don Revie.

Dubs boss Bohan didn’t slate any predecessor, but rather admitted that having initially just wanted to step out from Cork’s shadow in 2017, they then went on a "quest" for perfection in subsequent All-Ireland finals.

Bohan revealed there was "really big disappointment" in the Dublin dressing room after the 2019 All-Ireland final, having only beaten Galway 2-3 to 0-4, a game played in wet and miserable conditions.

Dublin, who have won all 25 of their championship games since Bohan took over in late 2016, will make it five TG4 All-Ireland titles in a row if they beat Meath on Sunday.

“It’s been a quest of ours for a long time to go out and give our greatest performance on the day that matters most,” said Bohan. “That’s been the quest, and while we’ve achieved it in parts, I don’t think we’ve given the hour that either we’re capable of, or that we’ve strived for.”

Bohan said he was blown away by Limerick’s near-flawless performance in the recent All-Ireland hurling final win over Cork.

“I was envious,” he said. “I looked at that first half and thought: ‘Oh my God, that’s every coach’s dream, every manager’s dream, to see your players perform at the highest level’.

“What was incredible about it was they looked like they were on a training field, their trickery and their skill levels. It was just phenomenal to watch, so enjoyable to watch.”

Dublin beat Mayo by 12 points in the 2017 decider to claim just their second-ever ladies title.

They won their next three finals by five points on each occasion, scoring three goals in the 2018 decider, two goals in 2019, and just one last December in the win over Cork.

“Since 2017, the scoreline hasn’t been our objective,” said Bohan. “Obviously it’s part of the outcome, but it’s about the quality in which we play. I thought the ’17 final was exciting.

People can judge the quality of it, but 2018 was certainly a good final, and the quality of the game between ourselves and Cork was excellent.

“2019 was a really big disappointment for the group, amazingly to say that. It was muted even in the dressing room afterwards, much and all as they were delighted to win three-in-a-row.

“There’s probably that bit of extra pressure on girls too, in that they know they only have one or two showcases in the year to show what they’re capable of doing.

“I still look back to the Dublin lads, that All-Ireland final against Kerry in 2015, in the rain, it was not hugely dissimilar.

“Ultimately they had many other days in which to show their capabilities — the girls don’t, and I do think they take that onus and responsibility that they know this is their opportunity to show anyone that’s interested what they’re capable of doing. It does become a factor.

“That’s become a huge driving force for us, to see if we can play this game at the highest possible level.”

Ex-Mayo star Andy Moran was among a number of pundits who suggested before the Dublin men lost to Mayo that they had become bored with winning year after year.

“I’d obviously have my own opinion on the lads, but you only really know when you’re inside a camp,” said Bohan, who was Jim Gavin’s skills coach for the 2013 All-Ireland win.

“I certainly know that we still play with a spirit of adventure, and that’s the terminology that we use. If we lost that spirit, I’m not quite sure boredom would be the right word, but if you lost that spirit of adventure then all of a sudden the game isn’t exciting anymore and maybe you don’t play with the same fervour that you would have. So that’s been very much part of our mindset over the five years.”