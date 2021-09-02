Galway searching for senior hurling manager as Shane O'Neill departs

'I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the Galway County Board and the Hurling Committee for their unwavering support'
Former Galway manager Shane O'Neill

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 18:07

Shane O'Neill has left his role as Galway senior hurling manager, the Westerners have announced.

Limerick man O'Neill led the Tribesmen to an All-Ireland semi-final last year, however, this term saw a disappointing Leinster semi-final defeat to Dublin before losing to Waterford in the qualifiers.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the Galway County Board and the Hurling Committee for their unwavering support throughout my tenure," the Na Piarsaigh All-Ireland club winning manager said in a statement.

"I am extremely grateful to them for their professional and proactive approach to all matters related to the Galway Senior Hurling Team.

"I wish to acknowledge and commend the efforts of each and every one of the members of the backroom team. You are too numerous to but I must especially thank our management team of John Fitzgerald, Lukasz Kirszenstein, Fergal Healy, David Forde and Colm Callinan."

The Galway county board said that the hunt for a new manager, in consultation with their clubs, will begin in the coming days.

Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Naomh Conaill appeal Donegal final refixture

