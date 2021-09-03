Cork Premier SFC: Carbery Rangers target survival in another group of death

Carbery Rangers are determined to atone for last year’s championship disappointment, even if they have been handed “probably the worst” draw possible, according to the experienced Jerry O’Riordan.

Last year, they failed to emerge from the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC ‘group of death’ that included Castlehaven, Ilen Rovers, and Newcestown.

Their task this season isn’t a whole lot different — Ilen Rovers are replaced by newly crowned Senior A champions Éire Óg.

“We came in as a top seed last year and we didn’t get out of the group,” says O’Riordan. “The first day against Castlehaven, they showed why they are a top team and went on to get to the final, obviously. We beat Ilen (Rovers) in our second game. Our third game was against Newcestown and we just didn’t show up on the day.

“Our group this year is very similar. Éire Óg are in and in terms of a fourth seed, it is probably the worst we could have got. They will have a lot of momentum from winning the SAFC county final. It is hard to know, obviously Premier Senior is another step up.”

The league didn’t go according to plan for Rangers. However, a new backroom team had taken over and needed time to find their feet.

“Our league didn’t go well, we had a poor campaign,” admits O’Riordan.

“The start of the year for us was very poor, we lost a few games on the trot. We had new management so I suppose they were trying to get themselves set up.

“Declan Hayes is the main man and we have John Holly, James Kingston, Mark Ronan, and Denis McSweeney. We’ve seemed to come into it since. We have played a good few challenge matches and I think we are after winning something like the last five in a row.”

Unfortunately for Rangers, along the way they have picked up serious injuries to two star men. While their losses will be sorely felt in key positions, it also provides an opportunity for others to step up.

“Brian Hodnett broke his tibia about a month ago, so he probably won’t feature this year. Mark Hodnett is one of our best players as well; he did his cruciate and he will be out for the year also. They are massive losses, both play around the centre.

“But we have plenty of lads coming in. We had good success with the U21 team this year. They were bled-in last year and the year before but they are really showing up this year.”

Having managed the trials and tribulations of Covid-19 as best they could, O’Riordan remains optimistic. “We weren’t going great last year, and the ’Haven beat us by six points. We were a good bit off on the day but it wasn’t as if there was a mountain between us. And then on another day, the ’Haven could have beaten Nemo in the county final on Sunday. There are no weak teams in this competition.

“In Rosscarbery, a lot of the lads would be split up. Some lads would be up in the city and other lads spread all over the place. I was in Kilkenny and I was doing all my training up there by myself. I finished up there last week and I am back in Cork now.

“It was nice to have a break over the summer, for once. But it was also nice to get back into playing.”