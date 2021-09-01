As Tomás Ó Sé heads to Offaly, what next for Peter Keane and Kerry?

Another year for Peter Keane

County board chairman Tim Murphy will take soundings from the players whether they want the incumbent back as manager for a fourth season. They may seek more coaching expertise. Those talks are complicated by the suggestion some of the senior players may not be around next season, the likes of Tommy Walsh and David Moran. Paul Murphy, Séan O’Shea, Paul Geaney and David Clifford would also form part of an unofficial leadership group.

PROS: Continuity. Year three has certainly been the most settled since Keane took over. Plus, the absence of a readymade new candidate makes Keane that bird in the hand…

CONS: Has had three campaigns, albeit interrupted ones in 2020 and 2021. Got nearest an All-Ireland in his first year, 2019. The likes of Tomás Ó Sé has already said Kerry are no better off now than then, despite a glut of attacking talent.

Going back to Jack O’Connor

PROS: Eamon Whelan, who may well succeed Murphy as county board chairman, is a big fan of O’Connor’s, who has already guided the Kingdom to three AllIrelands in 2004, 2006, and 2009. Kerry has only won one since. An appearance this week in the Examiner’s Football Podcast, with Paul Rouse, set tongues wagging when O’Connor spoke of the ‘allure’ of the role, describing his native county as the Man United of football. Who wouldn’t want to coach them, he said?

Pictured in 2019, Kerry U20 manager Jack O'Connor. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

CONS: Going back to Jack for a third time? Remember he has also done the minors and U20s in his time. Plus the Dromid man has already committed to Kildare again in 2022.

An Éamonn Fitzmaurice return

PROS: Regarded in high-ranking county board circles as still the best manager in the county. Has had a three-year break from it after six years in charge, and the players have huge regard for him.

CONS: Family-wise, he has two small children, and jobwise, is principal of PS Corcha Dhuibhne in Dingle. Given the atmosphere around his departure in 2018, he might fear that a bad result or two could turn notoriously fickle Kerry faithful against him, but more importantly, the players.

Donie Buckley as kingmaker

PROS: A top coaching talent who, for one reason or another, left two previous Kerry set-ups in unhappy circumstances. His coaching nous and principles could have been the difference last Saturday between falling short and getting over the line into a final against Mayo. Would come back as part of a new management group.

Former Kerry selector Donie Buckley. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

CONS: Was with Monaghan this year and one wonders is the Castleisland man too disillusioned with his native county to return for a third time. Perhaps not.

A new direction

PROS: A new chairman, who will be in situ for the next five years, may wish to start afresh and look something different – a Maurice Fitzgerald-led ticket or former U20 manager John Sugrue; maybe one of the group of All-Ireland winners now cutting their teeth coaching – Declan O’Sullivan, Stephen Stack, Johnny Crowley, Seamus Moynihan, Marc O Sé, Diarmuid Murphy or Kieran Donaghy.

CONS: In all probability too soon for the latter group of Kerry heroes from the noughties (with the exception of Dingle’s Murphy maybe – though Tommy Griffin is already in situ). Maurice Fitzgerald and Buckley could work well but while Fitzgerald is football royalty, he is principal of Coláiste na Sceilge secondary school in Cahervciveen and is after five years as Kerry selector under Fitzmaurice and now Keane.