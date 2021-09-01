Offaly's Jack Bryant named Player of the Year as eight counties honoured in U20 awards

Munster champions Cork see three players make the top-20, while runners-up Tipperary are also recognised
Offaly's Jack Bryant celebrates after scoring a goal against Roscommon in the All-Ireland U20 final at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 12:05
Stephen Barry

Offaly sharp-shooter Jack Bryant has been named the EirGrid U20 Player of the Year after the Faithful claimed a stunning All-Ireland title victory.

Offaly footballers lead the way in the 20 U20 awards, with six of their All-Ireland winners honoured: Lee Pearson, John Furlong, Cathal Flynn, Cathal Donoghue, Cormac Egan, and Bryant, who finished the campaign as top-scorer with 4-22. That haul included the crucial goal in the final against Roscommon and a brace against Cork in the semis.

Offaly manager Declan Kelly has also been named U20 Manager of the Year after guiding his side to victories over Wexford, Westmeath, Dublin, Cork, and Roscommon to win a first All-Ireland football title since 1988. 

All-Ireland finalists Roscommon have four players included on the 20 U20 in Colin Walsh, Patrick Gavin, Daire Cregg, and James Fitzpatrick, with all recipients chosen by the Gaelic Writers Association.

Munster champions Cork see full-back Diarmaid Phelan, dual star Jack Cahalane, and key forward David Buckley making the top-20, while Tipperary’s Seán O'Connor is also recognised for his 2-2 tally in their Munster final defeat to Cork.

Ulster champions Down have three players included in Charlie Smyth, Tom Smyth, and Shealan Johnston, with the remaining slots going to Dublin’s Rory Dwyer, Seán Jones of Monaghan, and Ruairí Keane of Mayo.

EirGrid 20 U20: Tom Smyth (Down), Charlie Smyth (Down), Lee Pearson (Offaly), John Furlong (Offaly), Colin Walsh (Roscommon), Paddy Gavin (Roscommon), Diarmaid Phelan (Cork), Ruairí Keane (Mayo), Rory Dwyer (Dublin), Cathal Flynn (Offaly), Cathal Donoghue (Offaly), Cormac Egan (Offaly), Jack Bryant (Offaly), Daire Cregg (Roscommon), James Fitzpatrick (Roscommon), Seán Jones (Monaghan), Shealan Johnston (Down), Jack Cahalane (Cork), David Buckley (Cork), Seán O'Connor (Tipperary).

