Offaly's Jack Bryant named Player of the Year as eight counties honoured in U20 awards

Offaly sharp-shooter Jack Bryant has been named the EirGrid U20 Player of the Year after the Faithful claimed a stunning All-Ireland title victory.

Offaly footballers lead the way in the 20 U20 awards, with six of their All-Ireland winners honoured: Lee Pearson, John Furlong, Cathal Flynn, Cathal Donoghue, Cormac Egan, and Bryant, who finished the campaign as top-scorer with 4-22. That haul included the crucial goal in the final against Roscommon and a brace against Cork in the semis.