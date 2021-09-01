Limerick GAA refute article over senior hurling backroom team appointments

Limerick GAA have issued a statement to refute a report that sports psychologist and performance coach Caroline Currid will stay with the All-Ireland champions for the 2022 season.
Currid, who has been linked to a role with Munster Rugby, has been acclaimed as a key component in Limerick's three All-Ireland titles since 2018, having previously helped the Tyrone (2008) and Dublin (2011) footballers and Tipperary hurlers (2010) climb the steps of the Hogan Stand.
The Limerick County Board have sought to clarify that no appointments have been made for the coming season and while John Kiely's management term has elapsed, "every effort will be made in the weeks ahead after a period of reflection to put the best possible team in place for the next term".
The statement read: "Limerick County Board are happy to clarify that no appointments have been made to the management or backroom team of the Limerick senior hurlers for the 2022 season.
"The current management and backroom team were put in place in September 2019 for a two-year period. This term has now elapsed, and every effort will be made in the weeks ahead after a period of reflection to put the best possible team in place for the next term.
"The outcome of this process will be made public by official sources at the appropriate time. Until then no further comment will be made by Limerick GAA."
The article has since been removed from the website in question.