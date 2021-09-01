Limerick GAA refute article over senior hurling backroom team appointments

Limerick GAA have issued a statement to refute a report that sports psychologist and performance coach Caroline Currid will stay with the All-Ireland champions for the 2022 season.

Currid, who has been linked to a role with Munster Rugby, has been acclaimed as a key component in Limerick's three All-Ireland titles since 2018, having previously helped the Tyrone (2008) and Dublin (2011) footballers and Tipperary hurlers (2010) climb the steps of the Hogan Stand.