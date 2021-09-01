Limerick GAA refute article over senior hurling backroom team appointments

Limerick GAA say they "are happy to clarify that no appointments have been made to the management or backroom team of the Limerick senior hurlers for the 2022 season"
Limerick GAA refute article over senior hurling backroom team appointments

Limerick performance psychologist Caroline Currid celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup at Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 11:39
Stephen Barry

Limerick GAA have issued a statement to refute a report that sports psychologist and performance coach Caroline Currid will stay with the All-Ireland champions for the 2022 season.

Currid, who has been linked to a role with Munster Rugby, has been acclaimed as a key component in Limerick's three All-Ireland titles since 2018, having previously helped the Tyrone (2008) and Dublin (2011) footballers and Tipperary hurlers (2010) climb the steps of the Hogan Stand. 

The Limerick County Board have sought to clarify that no appointments have been made for the coming season and while John Kiely's management term has elapsed, "every effort will be made in the weeks ahead after a period of reflection to put the best possible team in place for the next term".

The statement read: "Limerick County Board are happy to clarify that no appointments have been made to the management or backroom team of the Limerick senior hurlers for the 2022 season.

"The current management and backroom team were put in place in September 2019 for a two-year period. This term has now elapsed, and every effort will be made in the weeks ahead after a period of reflection to put the best possible team in place for the next term.

"The outcome of this process will be made public by official sources at the appropriate time. Until then no further comment will be made by Limerick GAA."

The article has since been removed from the website in question.

More in this section

The GAA Championship Draw 2019 Michael Duignan: Kerry great Tomás Ó Sé will help smooth pathway for Offaly U20 heroes
Tyrone Senior Football Media Conference Tyrone quiet on Covid controversy ahead of 'very important footballing day'
Vikki Wall celebrates after the game 15/8/2021 Ladies football: Vikki Wall and Meath look to break Dublin dominance
#limerick gaa#hurling
Roscommon v Offaly - 2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

Offaly's Jack Bryant named Player of the Year as eight counties honoured in U20 awards

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



September 4

St Finbarr's
v
Ballincollig

PSFC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices