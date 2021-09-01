Kerry great Tomás Ó Sé set for first inter-county coaching job

The five-time All-Ireland winner impressed as manager in guiding Glanmire to a Cork Premier MFC title 
Tomás Ó Sé on RTÉ punditry duty
Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 10:27
Tony Leen

Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé is being lined up for a first inter-county coaching as part of John Maughan’s Offaly management ticket for 2022.

The Faithful are confident that Ó Se will be joining Maughan's coaching team next season, as they prepare for a first campaign in Division 2 since 2008 following promotion alongside Derry.

Ó Se has been linked with a possible role in a new management team in his native Kerry if Peter Keane does not get an extension of his three-year term, which finished with Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat in extra time to Tyrone.

The five-time All-Ireland winner (43) impressed as manager in guiding Glanmire to a Cork Premier MFC title last year and is in charge of the club’s senior side, which begins its Intermediate Championship campaign this weekend. If Ó Sé joins Offaly, one of the Division 2 counties he will be coaching against next year is Cork.

19 June 2021; Offaly manager John Maughan after the Allianz Football League Division 3 Final match between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
19 June 2021; Offaly manager John Maughan after the Allianz Football League Division 3 Final match between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

He has also coached Sigerson Cup with UCC alongside legendary manager Billy Morgan. Ó Sé was reportedly interested in managing the Kerry U20s, but the position went to his former playing colleague Declan O’Sullivan.

Ó Sé has also proved himself a valuable addition to RTÉ’s GAA coverage with his searingly honest, unvarnished analysis. Last Sunday he expressed the view that the current Kerry management ticket is not good enough to guide the Kingdom to their 38th All-Ireland title. He has also delivered insightful GAA columns for the Irish Independent.

Offaly chairman Michael Duignan is said to be hugely excited at the Faithful’s coup in securing Ó Sé to work alongside Maughan. Despite promotion back to Division 2, there is broad acknowledgment that there is still a substantial body of work to be done with the current group in the county.

However, the thrilling All-Ireland success of the Under 20s last month has given Faithful football a timely boost for the future.

Tyrone Senior Football Media Conference

Tyrone quiet on Covid controversy ahead of 'very important footballing day'

