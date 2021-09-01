Tyrone quiet on Covid controversy ahead of 'very important footballing day'

Tyrone refused to entertain any questions about their Covid situation at their All-Ireland SFC final media event in Garvaghey Tueday evening.

Speaking prior to the event commencing, co-manager Feargal Logan greeted the media to the briefing, before explaining such queries would be politely declined.

“You will understand that we’re looking at a very important day on Saturday week, a very important footballing day for Tyrone generally, and all of ourselves,” he said.

“So in the circumstances, feel free to ask whatever you want to ask. If it strays beyond football and it enters arenas of Covid or vaccinations, we don’t feel it’s appropriate.

“We don’t mean any disrespect or ill-will if we say to you: ‘Listen, have you a football question please?’ That’s the way we’ll be dealing with it. There’s a time and a place. It’s a very serious issue, what’s happening around our own county at the moment. So we don’t think it’s appropriate to be batting it about.

“We’re happy to answer all your football questions. There will be a time and a place, if there’s further enquiry needed, we’ve absolutely no difficulty. But tonight is a good football night for everyone, so we look forward to it.”

Logan also declined to speak about the panel’s fitness and injury situation ahead of the final on Saturday week.

“Whatever about any other debate, in the privacy of the squad we would just honour our position,” he said.

“We’ll review it all and see where it lands us, but be assured that there were several players that we just felt were not right.”

Kieran McGeary dismissed the claim Tyrone trained in Killarney National Park the morning of their 16-point defeat to Kerry in their Division 1 semi-final. Before beating Kerry in last Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final, it had been suggested it was a reason behind their heavy loss.

“This is absolute nonsense,” he said. “It’s not true. We were in Killarney National Park. But I would say I have done more walking up around here than we did in Killarney National Park that day.

“It’s absolutely not [true]. I was just thinking when I was watching a few Kerry people walking by, ‘I guarantee somebody will say we were training here.’ So that’s obviously where that has come from, but no. We did not do a gym session.”

Meanwhile, Logan hopes more than 40,000 people will be allowed to attend the final after confirmation crowds will increase from next Monday to 75% of full capacity if all attendees are fully vaccinated.

“On a very practical level, it would ease a bit of difficulty around this county on pure tickets but those are things that are way beyond our control and whatever number of thousand, we were appreciative and glad that there was 24,000 in last weekend and it added to the occasion.

“And, of course, in an All-Ireland final you would like to be there with 82,000, but whatever happens, we will just have to deal with it. I am sure everyone involved in it will deal with it sensibly and as best as possible in all the circumstances of a public health emergency we are dealing with.”