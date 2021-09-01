A player-by-player guide to Wexford's All-Ireland 25 years on: ‘We laughed as much as we hurled’

Damien Fitzhenry

The only way I can describe him is ‘the best’. He had no peer, as far as I could see. Before my time, Pat Nolan, who passed away recently, was a fantastic goalkeeper. Damien was the greatest of his time. You could take a deckchair out in the dressing room and he would be the first to fill it, he was that laid back.

Colm Kehoe

The most underrated corner-back in the country when he was playing. One of the wittiest guys you’d ever meet. He was quiet, which was understandable because he was one of the new kids on the block, but he was sharp. His performance in the All-Ireland final was out of this world.

Ger Cushe

A born leader. He should have got an All-Star in 1996 — he was the best full-back in Ireland that year. A gentleman of the highest order and he devotes his life to Naomh Éanna in Gorey where he is a senior selector now. So many of us are still great friends and if you were in a bind, you’d want Ger standing with you.

John O’Connor

John’s brother Arthur and myself are married to two sisters. John was a much better hurler than he was ever given credit for. He was a stylist and a stabilising influence on so many of the team. He was a rock of common sense throughout it all.

Rod Guiney

The man would move mountains to get to his destination. Dave and himself, there was no end to the Guineys. You could never get the better of them. Wonderful characters and driven more than you could ever imagine.

Liam Dunne

I never met anyone more motivated than Liam in the dressing room. And what a stylist. I remember him bringing me to the alley in Oulart. He lined up five cans with five sods on top of them and from 30 yards he knocked each can with one go.

Larry O’Gorman

He went into the dressing room one evening and asked one of the boys to ask him what the time was. They gave a Festina gold watch for the man of the match at the time and he rolled up his sleeve to show five of them. “The Brother” is an incredible character. As good a man to take the field for Wexford. Nobody seemed to enjoy hurling more than him.

Adrian Fenlon

I believe Feno was one of the greatest exponents of ground hurling that we have ever seen. To play in the forwards when Adrian was there was a dream because you knew it was going to be fast and accurate. Adrian has been successful at everything he has done in his life. You won’t meet a more decent individual.

George O’Connor

I asked George recently to cut a few trees out the back and he was scaling them, cutting them with one hand. The man has no fear. He’s one of our icons and the famous photo of him at the final whistle summed it all up. It was how we all felt and we were so thrilled for him, having given so much to Wexford.

Rory McCarthy

The word should be used sparingly but Rory was a genius whether it was hurling, golf, Gaelic football, or soccer. He never looked for the limelight and the most humble fella you’d meet. I recently saw a top 20 goals scored in the last 20 years piece and Rory had three of them. A special hurler and a person.

Martin Storey

It took Wexford years to replace Martin Storey at centre-forward and with good reason. The team was full of brave men but he would be close if not at the top, more often than not wearing a helmet, putting the hand up without fail. One of the greatest forwards we have ever had in the county.

Larry Murphy

He had the most blistering pace. I’d put Brian Whelahan down as one of the greatest players I ever faced and very few could have delivered a performance against him like Larry did in the Leinster final that year. He was unstoppable that afternoon. We laughed as much as we hurled and Larry was often the reason for that.

Eamonn Scallan

Eamonn often ended up being marked by the toughest corner-back but such was his skill levels he regularly got the better of them. Without the new breed including him that came on the scene in 1993 which propelled us, there would be no 1996. One of our most intelligent players.

Gary Laffan

I live close to Gary, who is now the mayor of Wexford. Such a big, powerful man but had the touch to complement that size. I had a great relationship with Gary in the forward line and we were able to read each other’s games well. He was probably second to Liam for man of the match in the final.

Tom Dempsey

Words from Liam Dunne: He was a class act in the Leinster final that year but what really stood out for me was the composure he showed on the frees when Eamonn was sent off. Our group had so much craic and Tom would be at the centre of it. Singing on the bus and a real prankster, taking off people on the phone.

Used substitutes

Billy Byrne

King Billy to us. The most selfless and influential player in the group. He was adored by us and I don’t say that lightly.

Paul Codd

Close to the best forward of his era and won more matches for Rathnure and Wexford. I don’t think I’ve seen a better freetaker in my years playing. A great character too.

Paul Finn

An incredible hurler with pace to burn. He was unlucky not to see more action in 1996. In a few games around 1994, he was able to turn games on their head.

Injured

Sean Flood

The rock star of our group — he had his own band as well. He played the last 15 minutes of the All-Ireland semi-final with a shattered shin and you could have no greater love for your county than doing that. For him to miss the final, it was heartbreaking for him and for us. He was always given tough tasks.

Unused substitutes

You often hear about the strength of the panel being the reason for an All-Ireland success and we were no different. The A team was often beaten by the B team in ferocious games. Their attitude was second to none. Nobody carried grudges or chips on their shoulders.

Management

Liam Griffin

Liam was 25 years before his time. He was a tough manager who expected a lot and had high standards yet he was still a gentleman. If any of us had a problem today, he would be the first person we would call for advice. He remains a father figure to us. I could have killed him a couple of times when he dropped me but I could only admire him and I still do.

Seamus Barron

Nobody knows more about hurling than Rathnure men and Seamus’s knowledge of the game was stunning. He was always a calming influence but he boasted a serious tactical brain.

Rory Kinsella

One of the best coaches I ever had and he was of great benefit to me personally, keeping my spirits up when things weren’t going well.

Seán Collier

He was only 25 but he was more mature than most of us and he did all the physical training with us. He also knocked me out in a boxing ring too. I think Griffin organised that just to put me in my place!

Backroom team

John O’Leary was our statistician and Niamh Fitzpatrick was our sports psychologist. They were of huge help — our heads needed to be in the right place and Niamh put them there. Doctor Stephen Bowe, we would call him at 12 o’clock at night and he would treat us. His passion for hurling was massive and there were times we wouldn’t have made the field but for him. We never wanted for anything thanks to the Wexford board, the likes of chairman Paddy Wickham and Sheamus Howlin who have since passed, and our sponsors Wexford Creamery.