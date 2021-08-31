'Kerry haven't moved on' - Kevin Walsh identifies Kingdom's biggest Achilles heel

Kerry haven’t moved on tactically since the disappointing 2018 ‘Super 8’ defeat by Galway, believes Kevin Walsh, who managed that Galway side.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast, Walsh felt Tyrone frustrated the Munster champions last Saturday using a similar defensive approach to the one that paid off for his side.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice was manager of that fancied Kerry team, which scored just 1-10 in that Croke Park fixture and bowed out at the quarter-final group stage of the competition.

“We blocked up the lanes that Kerry don’t like to be blocked,” Walsh said. “We blocked up the middle three lanes and Tyrone did the same.

“Tyrone used the sidelines and the endline every time as extra defenders. They let Kerry run down those lines when Kerry were playing out in lane 1 or lane 5. Then every time they came into the middle three lanes they were hit with three or four bodies. Tyrone got blockdowns, they got in savage tackles.”

In contrast, Walsh saw none of the same cohesion and organisation in Kerry’s defensive approach last weekend.

“But if you watch the Kerry defence, they are very slow to get a plus-one back when they are attacking.

“It’s fine when you can hold it up for five seconds, and get the bodies back. But they are always isolated at the back. Again, I don’t think Kerry have moved on from that over the last three years. I think it’s their biggest Achilles heel.

“I would have expected Kerry to win the game. But in the back of mind, I thought they are defensively very poor. I don’t think it’s down to saying they haven’t got very good defenders, I think their defenders could be playing better as a unit. I don’t think they are covering the right spaces.”

Nor does Walsh believe Kerry’s defensive problems are confined to their defenders, noting tackle technique issues in other areas of the field.

“If you look at Tyrone’s goal before full-time, Tommy Walsh was on the 45, he came out with a hand, footwork was all over the shop, he missed a tackle, he’s got big arms, but he didn’t get a hand on him. That gave the overlap for young Canavan.

“It was a fortuitous goal but if you look at the defending that happened three or four seconds previous, it’s not good enough at this level.

"It’s something I’ve always felt: Kerry have enough talent to win games if it goes right on the day, but it didn’t go right on the day.

“They were a bit unlucky. If the Tyrone goals didn’t come we’d say Kerry are a super team. Kerry probably have the best footballers in Ireland at the minute, but the defensive side is not good enough.”

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 1 Phase 1, Croke Park, Dublin 15/7/2018 Kerry vs Galway Galway manager Kevin Walsh Picture: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Walsh isn’t sure if there is some reluctance within Kerry to be perceived as abandoning their attacking traditions.

“In the last few years, like everybody, they are certainly getting bodies back.

“But whether it’s reluctance, or maybe not seeing exactly what to do — bodies are getting back but that area isn’t being saturated in time. When they’re there, they are not exactly sure what to do.

“Once or twice there was a sweeper back but he was more covering an area than going to where the danger was.

“Whether it’s reluctance to change, or is it because the forwards are so good, maybe we’ll outshoot the opposition. And when it comes to semi-finals and finals, unless your defence is set up very strongly, you'll get caught out unless things are going very well for you.

“There’s the statement, ‘offence sells tickets, defence wins championships'. You have to get both together but you really have to get the backs sorted.

“If it’s sorted well and you have the runners, you’re leaving space for your forwards up front anyway. And your quick outlet is going to create havoc with the guys up front.

“I don’t know why there is reluctance to do it when you have the athletes. Kerry are all brilliant athletes. So i think there is an area to be tweaked there to make Kerry a winning team.

“We’re not trying to make Kerry into a defensive team. It’s the understanding of where to be and what space to cover. It doesn't mean you horse everyone back there and take your chances and play two forwards. I don't believe in that.

“But I feel they have such good forwards, if they can tweak that area, I feel they will be very hard to beat in even the biggest games.”