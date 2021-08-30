Cork captain Patrick Horgan focused on going one better next season

Cork captain Patrick Horgan has no intention of stepping away from inter-county hurling just yet.

The Glen Rovers man, 33, is already looking forward to a 15th senior season having seen his All-Ireland medal dream obliterated by Limerick last Sunday week.

Speaking at the virtual homecoming honouring the All-Ireland runners-up and the underage winning teams, Horgan says he is fully intent on lining out for the county in 2022 as Cork look “to prove people wrong”.

“Even before the game last week, there were questions of that and I was saying I’ll play as long as I’m enjoying it. I’ve probably enjoyed hurling more this year than I’ve ever enjoyed it so if that keeps happening there’s no reason to get anywhere, really,” he said.

Horgan revealed discussions have already taken place among players about how they can start to build on what was achieved this season despite the comprehensive loss to Limerick.

“Whenever you get a disappointing result your mind fast forwards to what you need to be better at, what you need to do going into the new year. Already, there are fellas chatting away to me individually about how we can be better. That’s all fellas want to do.”

Horgan complimented Limerick on their performance but knows Cork didn’t do themselves justice. “It still kind of hurts that we didn’t really show up but that’s the way it is and we have to get going again and see if we can get better the next day.

“Anyone that gets to a final, you’re there to win it and unfortunately that wasn’t to be. Limerick were unreal on the day and when we go back next year, our aim will be to go one step further than this year.

“They know a lot about us and we know a lot about them. On the day, they just hit their purple patch after the first 10 minutes and they carried it through the whole game. It was very tough to stop. Credit due to them but we need to be a lot better and that will be our goal.”

Meanwhile, it is still not clear if Shane O’Neill will remain on as Galway senior hurling manager. The Na Piarsaigh man was believed to have been offered another season having completed two years in charge with the defeat to Waterford in their second-round qualifier last month. That preceded a Leinster semi-final defeat to Dublin.

O’Neill was appointed in November 2019, two months after Micheál Donoghue stepped down following four seasons in charge. Donoghue has been linked in recent days with Tipperary, with whom he worked during Eamon O’Shea’s time in charge, although the Premier County have never appointed an outside manager.