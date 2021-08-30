Declan Bonner reappointed as Donegal manager for two more seasons

As a result of no other candidate being nominated, 1992 All-Ireland SFC winner Bonner was confirmed to remain in the position, which he has held since the end of 2017 when succeeding Rory Gallagher
Donegal manager Declan Bonner celebrates beating Derry this summer. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 21:11
John Fogarty

Declan Bonner has been handed another two seasons as Donegal senior football manager.

As a result of no other candidate being nominated, the 1992 All-Ireland SFC winner was confirmed to remain in the position, which he has held since the end of 2017 when succeeding Rory Gallagher.

A statement from Donegal GAA this evening read: “At last Wednesday’s County Committee meeting Declan Bonner presented his report on the 2021 Allianz League Division 1 campaign and the Ulster Championship and announced that he was interested in another term as Senior Donegal County manager.

“Chairman Mick McGrath noted that as Declan’s term was over the position was also open to other candidates and invited clubs to nominate candidates by 5pm on Sunday evening.

“As of the deadline on Sunday evening no club had nominated another candidate and this evening the County Executive recommended Declan for a second two-year term to County Committee who approved this decision.” 

Bonner was previously senior county manager between 1997 and 2000. He guided Donegal to Ulster titles in 2018 and ’19 and the provincial final last year when Cavan came out on top. All-Ireland finalists Tyrone beat Donegal in this year’s provincial semi-final.

