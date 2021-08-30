Watch: Homecoming event to honour Cork hurling teams

Exclusive coverage of this year’s Virtual Homecoming to honour Cork hurling teams after an incredible year will be streamed on irishexaminer.com this Monday evening from 7pm.

Hosted by Cork City Council and Cork GAA, presented by RTÉ’s Ger Canning, this homecoming event will celebrate Cork’s All-Ireland Minor Champions and the All-Ireland U20 Champions as well All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship runners-up in 2021.