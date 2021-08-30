Watch: Homecoming event to honour Cork hurling teams

The homecoming event will celebrate Cork’s All-Ireland Minor Champions and the All-Ireland U20 Champions as well All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship runners-up in 2021
Watch: Homecoming event to honour Cork hurling teams
Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 18:25

Exclusive coverage of this year’s Virtual Homecoming to honour Cork hurling teams after an incredible year will be streamed on irishexaminer.com this Monday evening from 7pm.

Hosted by Cork City Council and Cork GAA, presented by RTÉ’s Ger Canning, this homecoming event will celebrate Cork’s All-Ireland Minor Champions and the All-Ireland U20 Champions as well All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship runners-up in 2021.

It’s a very different homecoming for the times we live in but join us for a celebration to recognise these teams and to testify to the pride and joy that Cork hurling has brought us this year.

You can access the live stream event here.

More in this section

Tipperary v Galway - All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final Galway's Emma Helebert cannot be sanctioned for off the ball incident
Gaelic Football Show: Why did Tyrone beat Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final? Gaelic Football Show: Why did Tyrone beat Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final?
Donegal SFC final to be replayed after Naomh Conaill made too many subs en route to title win Donegal SFC final to be replayed after Naomh Conaill made too many subs en route to title win
#cork gaaliveblog#live sport#hurling
Jack O’Connor 15/5/2021

Jack O'Connor: 'The Kerry gig is a fantastic job. Of course, there is an allure there'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices