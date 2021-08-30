Exclusive coverage of this year’s Virtual Homecoming to honour Cork hurling teams after an incredible year will be streamed here on Monday August 30, 2021. Hosted by Cork City Council and presented by RTE’s Ger Canning, this homecoming event will celebrate Cork’s All-Ireland Minor Champions and the All-Ireland U20 Champions as well All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship runners-up in 2021. It’s a very different homecoming for the times we live in but join us for a celebration to recognise these teams and to testify to the pride and joy that Cork hurling has brought us this year.



Join us for the video livestream on