Galway's Emma Helebert cannot be sanctioned for off the ball incident

Galway centre-back Emma Helebert will not miss Sunday week’s All-Ireland senior camogie final as the Camogie rulebook does not allow for retrospective citation.

Whereas the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee has the power to cite a player whose infraction was inadequately dealt with by match officials for whatever reason, the same practice does not exist within the game of camogie and so Helebert will escape punishment for her strike on Tipperary’s Eimear Loughman that led to Galway corner-back Dervla Higgins being red-carded at the end of Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

In a case of mistaken identity, referee Ray Kelly, following a discussion with his umpires, issued a straight red card to Higgins, rather than Helebert, in the 59th minute.

Video footage clearly shows that Higgins is innocent of any striking action and that it was her teammate Helebert who clashed with Loughman following a clumsy challenge by the latter.

Galway are appealing Higgins’ red card and it is inevitable she will be cleared for the September 12 final meeting with Cork given television cameras clearly show the Athenry player has no case to answer.

Galway will have their full complement of defenders available for the Sunday week decider as Helebert won’t be retrospectively cited. Moreover, Helebert is unlikely to be mentioned in Kelly’s referee’s report submitted to the Camogie Association this week as referees are encouraged to issue a report reflecting how they refereed a game and not to be influenced by any footage that comes to light after the game has concluded.

Elsewhere, Cork are expected to appeal the red card shown to centre-forward Orla Cronin during the second-half of Sunday’s Cork-Kilkenny All-Ireland semi-final.

It remains unclear if Cronin was sent off by referee John Dermody for swinging the hurley at Grace Walsh or touching the faceguard of the Kilkenny midfielder.

Cronin was following the play late in the second-half when Walsh barged into the Cork centre-forward from behind. Cronin swung back her hurley while still on the ground and then touched Walsh’s faceguard as she got back to her feet.

Striking an opponent with the hurley and interfering with an opponent’s faceguard are both listed in the camogie rulebook under ‘Aggressive Fouls, Dangerous Play, and Abusive Language’. Both are red card offences.

“I didn’t see the incident but a lot of the guys are saying it is harsh. Certainly, we should have got a penalty before that when Katrina Mackey was taken down. I would have to see it again before I could make a comment on it,” said Cork manager Paudie Murray after the game.

Were Cork to be unsuccessful with any appeal lodged, Cronin’s final absence would be a significant blow to the county's bid to end their three-year wait for All-Ireland glory. The Enniskeane forward and 2020 All-Star had converted five placed-ball efforts and hit a point from play prior to her 57th minute dismissal. Cronin’s six points on Sunday followed the six points she struck in Cork’s final group game against Waterford at the end of July.