Donegal SFC final to be replayed after Naomh Conaill made too many subs en route to title win

The Donegal Competitions' Control Committee (CCC) has decided to replay the 2020 Donegal SFC final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill.

Naomh Conaill won last month's Covid-delayed decider 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 2-7 to 0-13 after extra-time. However, Kilcar lodged an objection a few days after the final, claiming their opponents made too many substitutes in extra-time.