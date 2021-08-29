Donegal SFC final to be replayed after Naomh Conaill made too many subs en route to title win

Donegal SFC final to be replayed after Naomh Conaill made too many subs en route to title win

Naomh Conaill players celebrate after their 2020 Donegal SFC final win last month. However, the game with Kilcar will be replayed after the winners made four subs in extra-time

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 22:01
Alan Foley

The Donegal Competitions' Control Committee (CCC) has decided to replay the 2020 Donegal SFC final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill.

Naomh Conaill won last month's Covid-delayed decider 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 2-7 to 0-13 after extra-time. However, Kilcar lodged an objection a few days after the final, claiming their opponents made too many substitutes in extra-time.

A Donegal statement reads: "A number of CCC officials met both CLG Chill Chartha and CLG Naomh Conaill last Thursday evening on foot of the Kilcar’s objection to awarding 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship title to Naomh Conaill. Their decision to replay the fixtures was explained to a full CCC meeting this evening, Sunday August 29th."

In correspondence to the clubs, the Donegal CCC said confirmed that "Naomh Conaill CLG made four substitutions in the course of the extra time played and as a result committed a breach of Rule 2.3(ii) Rules of Specification – The Players – Official Guide 2021 Part 2."

