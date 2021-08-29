Waterford SHC: Maurice Shanahan shoots stunning 4-13 for Lismore in derby win

2015 All-Star Maurice Shanahan shot a staggering 4-13 (3-11 from placed balls) as Lismore got the bragging rights against Tallow in a lively local derby at Fraher Field on Sunday night (5-19 to 1-19).

Both sides finished with fourteen men as Lismore defender John Prendergast and Tallow attacker Ian Beecher got their marching orders.

Shanahan had 2-7 to his name by half-time as he netted a penalty and a close-range free (2-10 to 0-11). Paul O’Brien whipped home a Tallow goal on 32 minutes to leave just three between them.

With 10 minutes left, Stevie Barry crossed for his brother Ray to finish. Shanahan saw his second penalty of the night saved by Shaun O’Sullivan but the subsequent 65 ended up in the net. He blasted in his fourth in injury time.

Déise forward Patrick Curran scored 1-12 (1-8 in the second half) on Saturday night as Dungarvan beat De La Salle for the first time in championship hurling (2-20 to 1-16).

A Michael Kiely goal was the difference at the break as Dungarvan led 1-10 to 0-10. Earlier in the half, Kiely lost his hurley but still blocked Thomas Douglas with his hands.

Darragh Lyons dominated as a loose defender and sent over a huge point from inside his own half. Curran converted a penalty four minutes into the second period after a foul on his brother Cathal.

Dungarvan moved eight points up during the third quarter as Curran cut loose from centre-forward. De La Salle hit back with a goal from Thomas Douglas as they closed the gap to three with 10 minutes left. Curran finished the job with five late points.

An injury-time goal from super-sub Craig Guiry and eleven points from man of the match Aaron Ryan saw Fourmilewater deny Ballysaggart their first-ever senior championship win on Sunday afternoon (1-19 to 1-17).

Saggart hit the front for the first time on 42 minutes. Shane Bennett’s long-range free struck the post but Chris O’Gorman whipped the loose ball to the net. The 2019 intermediate champions led by four points with eight minutes of normal time left. All-Star attacker Stephen Bennett fired twelve points (four from play).

A minute into added time, Saggart keeper Michael Ryan saved from Sean Walsh but Guiry buried the rebound in the bottom corner. Conor Gleeson sent over his third point from play before Ryan held his nerve with a late, late free from 70 metres.

Déise under 20 hurler Mark Fitzgerald got 2-3 as Passage defeated Roanmore 3-16 to 0-18 in an Eastern derby at Walsh Park. Early goals from Fitzgerald and Mikey Cummins left them 2-10 to 0-6 ahead at half-time.

Waterford star Dessie Hutchinson dazzled in the Dungarvan sunshine as defending champions Ballygunner blitzed Ballyduff Upper by 21 points (1-31 to 1-10).

In his 42 minutes on the field, Hutchinson shot 1-6 (1-4 from play). Since his return to red and black colours, he has hit 11-56 in the club championship. The champions were without the injured Pauric Mahony, Ian Kenny, and Tim O’Sullivan while Philip Mahony came on for the last quarter. Sean Hickey netted a consolation goal for Ballyduff.

The Gunners are now 39 games unbeaten in Waterford. In their last 50 local outings, they have won 48, lost one, and drawn one.

Hutchinson was happy to hear that Liam Cahill will be staying on as Déise boss for 2022. “It was nervous times for all of us as players and the Waterford public in general. We’re delighted to have Liam back.”