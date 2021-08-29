Paudie Murray: This Cork team is starting to develop its own character

In the end, the responsibility fell to captain Linda Collins to shoot the winning point for Cork.

The Courcey Rovers player came into the thick of the action with 10 minutes remaining and manager Paudie Murray explained her introduction off the bench.

“It was unfortunate on Linda, in one way that she didn’t start but we put a lot of thought into it. We wanted an impact off of her and I think we got it. I think it panned out quite well. We looked at things probably over the last two years, we didn’t get a kick towards the end of games. I think last year, we felt if we had someone to come in with 10 or 15 minutes to go, we probably would have come out winners.”

The one downside to the memorable afternoon at Croke Park was the straight red card received by Orla Cronin in the closing stages.

“I didn’t see the incident but a lot of the guys are saying it is harsh. Certainly, we should have got a penalty before that when Katrina Mackey was taken down. I would have to see it again before I could make a comment on it.”

On his overall assessment of the game, Murray feels that this team is beginning to develop its own character.

“I thought our first half was good, but our third quarter killed us. We spoke about a lot of things during the week and I think some of them went out the window. That 15 minutes really annoyed us. But I suppose Kilkenny were always going to have their period of dominance so I thought we showed great composure and great character. I think the team is starting to develop its own character.

“We have had big characters in the dressing room that have left over the last number of years — the likes of Aoife (Murray), Gemma (O’Connor), Rena Buckley, Briege Corkery, and Orla Cotter. It takes a small bit of time for a new team to develop a new personality in the dressing room and new characters. I think they are starting to do that.

“This is a very young team. Ciara O’Sullivan is 19, Fiona Keating 20, we have a lot in around the 21/22 years.

“This is a big day out for them. I thought we managed it very well.”