Linda Collins the hero as Cork earn dramatic win to reach All-Ireland camogie final

Cork 0-15 Kilkenny 1-11

Cork are through to the All-Ireland senior camogie championship final following victory over defending champions Kilkenny at Croke Park today. In nerve-stopping closing moments which saw Orla Cronin red-carded, it was Linda Collins who saved the day. The Cork captain, introduced to the fray late in the second-half, landed the winning point in the third minute of stoppage.

The Rebels, who will be making their first final appearance since 2018, will meet Galway in the final on September 12, Cork got off to a flying start with Saoirse McCarthy roaming up field to slot over the opening point after just 25 seconds. At the other end, the Cork defenders did their job denying Aoife Doyle a good goal chance.

Denise Gaule levelled from a placed ball but Cork pushed on again through Chloe Sigerson - whose five point contribution was immense in the opening half - and an Orla Cronin free to lead 0-3 to 0-2 at the first water-break.

Katrina Mackey and Cronin added points to move three clear, Katie Power getting one back for Kilkenny.

Cork were moving the ball quickly and efficiently and as a result they kept that three-point advantage, and with Sigerson in superb form, they were 0-8 to 0-5 ahead with two minutes of normal time remaining.

And they galvanised their position moments later when Cronin sent over from the dead ball and Sigerson raised a white flag from play to go to the dressing-room ahead by double scores, 0-10 to 0-5.

A goal in the 44th minute put this encounter in the melting pot. A brilliant move started by Claire Phelan was collected by Miriam Walsh, and Walsh’s flick on to Mary O’Connell was buried high to the net. Points either side of the green flag from free-taker Gaule achieved parity, 1-8 to 0-11.

Crucially, Cronin edged Cork back in front at the second water-break.

In the fourth quarter, these great rivals went toe-to-toe setting up a cracking closing finale.

It was helter-skelter. Cork’s Katrina Mackey saw her goal chance blocked by Meighan Farrell, however, Fiona Keating bagged a point from the breakaway to tie the game, 1-11 to 0-14.

Collins’ accuracy sealed the win.

Scorers for Cork: O Cronin (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45), C Sigerson (0-5, 0-1 free), S McCarthy, K Mackey, L Collins and F Keating (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: D Gaule (0-7 frees), M O’Connell (1-0), K Power (0-2), K Doyle and K Nolan (0-1 each).

CORK: A Lee; P Mackey, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; H Looney, A Thompson; C Sigerson, F Keating, C O’Sullivan; A O’Connor, O Cronin, K Mackey.

Subs: L Collins for C O’Sullivan (50).

KILKENNY: A Norris; M Teehan, C Dormer, D Tobin; K Doyle, M Farrell (Capt), C Phelan; G Walsh, D Gaule; M Walsh, K Nolan, M O’Connell; S Fitzgerald, K Power, A Doyle.

Subs: L Murphy for S Fitzgerald (38), N Deely for M Teehan (48), M Kenneally for A Doyle (55).

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath).