Peter Keane may be out of road, but Kerry players must ask themselves why they can’t close the deal?

TONY McEntee, now the Sligo manager, introduced us once to a reassuringly uncomplicated interpretation of statistics. If the opposition are dominating midfield skies and hoovering up carpet ball, it’s hardly worth presenting clipboards, columns and numbers to corroborate what’s manifestly evident. Damn it, he knows.

The statistics support unit available to Kerry’s Peter Keane will inform him in a very real way how inexplicably bad his side’s decision-making in scoring positions was on Saturday in Croke Park. But chances are the manager copped it on the sideline. And the soul-searching journey home that night would confirm as much to the players.

For Tyrone, it was a momentous afternoon at HQ, one that will spirit them into a novel final in a fortnight. Mayo beware.

For the Kingdom, it’s not so much what the problem is anymore as why it keeps happening. And in the broader context of next season and beyond, who’s going to be the one to try and fix it. The Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy will likely let the hare sit for a few weeks as the county absorbs the takeaways from another deeply frustrating Ulster undoing. But everyone in the group will start 2022 with their main rivals now convinced more than ever that Kerry might crack once the heat is at full blast. That’s not a good place to be.

What Saturday’s statistics won’t illustrate is how decisive the timing of Kerry’s misjudgments was. This isn’t a new, debilitating habit with this group of players. It was evident under the previous management of Éamonn Fitzmaurice. A decade earlier, under Pat O’Shea, a different group of Kerry players – the best in a generation – blew a nine-point lead in ten minutes against Cork in an All-Ireland semi-final replay before Colm Cooper rode to the rescue. One can look at 2011 against Dublin in the final.

This might have been Tyrone’s fourth time in 18 years defeating Kerry at the business end of the championship, but Saturday had more of a 2002 All-Ireland final loss to Armagh feel to it, Joe Kernan’s side coming from four points back to overhaul a profligate Kerry. The overwhelming reflection that day as this: How did we not win that one? And then there’s 1982… Could Kerry’s inability to close the deal be in the realm of a nervous tic at this stage, whisper it, a historical yip almost forty years in the making?

It might be that a boffin at the Munster Technical University in Tralee collates these near misses and blown opportunities of recent decades and presents for further analysis. As recently as the 2019 All-Ireland, Kerry’s inability to close out the Sept 1 final against five-in-a-row chasing Dublin was mad stuff; turnover after turnover in the final phases of the game keeping Dublin, a man down for the entire second half, above water.

Peter Keane got it in the neck last year for selecting a defender, Briain O Beaglaoich, in the attack against Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, a conservative play that got its comeuppance, so the narrative went, via Mark Keane. Few paused to consider Kerry’s really poor game management and bad decision-making in possession when they had ample opportunity to put Cork firmly in the rear-view mirror. Even David Clifford fell foul.

Keane may be out of road as Kerry manager – the best argument for a fourth season is a lack of fresh alternatives, hardly a convincing jumping-off point – but it is difficult not to conclude that the Kerry players have failed to keep their side of the bargain when the fat was in the fire in Championship.

Fitzmaurice suffered too and ended up being shamefully hunted out of the gig; the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo and the brain freeze of a needless quick free in the dying moments when a point ahead. It was intercepted and Mayo equalised. The following year, a complete no-show against Galway in Croke Park. Back to 2015 and, in Fitzmaurice’s words, the best-prepped team he had managed, heading into a final and hopelessly malfunctioning – a dropped pass at the end denying Kerry a chance at extra time and redemption. Sliding door moments.

And again Saturday - countless and senseless shot (or non-) selections, repeated both at the end of normal time and with the last kick in extra-time.

At several stages of the semi-final furnace, Kerry had the situations to knock the teaspach out of Tyrone’s admirable if finite resistance. Moments to open up margins of difference with a point that dictated the tempo and terms of engagement. Eschewing the potential of a goal for the fisted or tap-over point that turns a two-point lead to three and would have destabilised and drained the legs from Tyrone, who were, on two occasions, down a man with a black card (On that point, shouldn’t the clock be stopped on the black card for injuries on the field?).

Instead, ever obliging, Kerry failed to deliver the kill shot. This Kerry group bring a lot of fine attributes to the football fields, but if on trial for ruthlessness, a jury could never convict.

It would be easier fall down in shock at the Paul Geaney-Stephen O’Brien open goal faux pas in the first half than it would to explain it. Why did Geaney pass having rounded the keeper? Why was O’Brien in the square when that was the only piece of tiny real estate he needed to avoid? These are not rookies frozen to the spot. Others in the dock too, even Sean O’Shea and Killian Spillane, two cold-hearted killers. Spillane not only failed to find the net when an easy point was there for the taking but in facilitating Peter Harte’s heroic dive and block, memories of Conor Gormley’s 2003 block against Armagh were mainlined into ailing Tyrone limbs.

Of course, this debate ultimately circles back to the kill-or-be-killed moments that Kerry are perennially starved of in the Munster Championship. If there’s one thing that binds Cork and Kerry together, it is the craving to extricate themselves from the straitjacket of a provincial championship that, in terms of Saturday, only served to fatten Kerry up for the ravenous representatives from Ulster.

Dispensing with the nonsense of Tyrone ‘wanting it more’, one must conclude the Kingdom are not where they need be in terms of razor-sharp decision-making. From a sports science perspective, it was held that this was as finely-tuned a Kerry outfit as ever left the county. And yet the number of Kerry players falling victim to cramp Saturday against a side who weren’t deemed fit to train a fortnight ago was noteworthy and a source of debate on the road home.

The inevitability of it all, of course, is that Peter Keane’s time in charge now comes into sharp focus. In this respect, the circumstances around his appointment is an important reference point for it continued to be a festering backdrop to his first two years in charge. He did not ask for Donie Buckley as his coach – rather it came as part of the package offered to him. Did Keane err by accepting the gig on those terms? Should he have been given the right afforded to almost every manager to select his own backroom team?

What is undeniable is that the loss of Buckley in coaching terms was substantial. He was one of the one-percenters missing last Saturday. However, it looked this season like his exit was being washed out of the system. There was a lot right with the game plan Saturday. The kick out chase, the turnover ratios were all there, even if the defending had nothing like Tyrone’s edge. Tommy Griffin has stepped up, Maurice Fitzgerald has been a positive coaching addition (notable too how animated he was on Saturday) and Jason McGahan’s three-year S&C project has been manifestly beneficial.

Keane has perhaps had the best of his three seasons in charge. Last November’s loss in Páirc Ui Chaoimh humbled him and he appeared to be acclimatising to senior inter-county management. Whether the Kerry players are in the space with their manager that Nickie Quaid advertised about John Kiely and the Limerick dressing room (‘Pure happiness. Inner satisfaction. Love’) in Saturday’s Irish Examiner is a question only they can answer.

The best guess now is that Keane is open to a fourth (and presumably fifth) year in charge, but the soundings Tim Murphy will take from the playing group will be critical in that respect, as will the formation of that group, its voices. The chances are leaders like David Moran and Tommy Walsh won’t be around in 2022. Eamonn Fitzmaurice is easily the most qualified alternative – the view among high-ranking officials in the county is that he remains the best manager in the county – but a principalship in Dingle’s Pobal Scoil and two small children could complicate that process, not to mention the circumstances of his departure in 2018.

Either way, the fact that Murphy steps down as Kerry chairman in December, indicates that he needs to be on the same page, and quick, with the person most likely to succeed him, St Senan's Eamonn Whelan (though there are murmurings that former chair Patrick O’Sullivan is considering another run) on the best next step for Kerry. That is the first step. Together they will plot the new course.

Fitzmaurice apart, it is too early for Mike Quirke and certainly so for the likes of Declan O’Sullivan, Johnny Crowley, Marc Ó Se or his older brother Tomás, even though the Fitzmaurice-Donie Buckley-Tomas Ó Se ticket has been floated (Ó Se was keen to bring Buckley on board if he had been named Kerry U20 manager).

If Keane was on a burning platform before the All-Ireland semi-final, he’s in the water now. Do the Kerry players want to reach down and rescue him? While that’s under consideration, a new Championship format, devised this autumn, may provide succour and a different temporal rhythm to Kerry’s 2022 campaign.

Reasons to fail, like patience in the county, will be in short supply next year.