Brian Dooher insists Tyrone's Covid break 'wasn't a fast one'

Tyrone co-manager Brian Dooher walked out of Saturday’s post-match press conference after expressing his frustration with a number of questions about his group’s Covid situation.

Sitting beside fellow boss Feargal Logan, Dooher left him to make his own reply to a question about vaccinations after becoming irritated with what was being asked of them.

Prior to exiting the room, Dooher had added to a Logan response to vaccinations: “Can I say something to you?” opened the former Tyrone All-Ireland winning captain. “If this is coming out to attack us here, which it seems to be heading that direction, I'm not here... We took a decision based on medical advice, and irrelevant of what happened, where we were, medical advice, you know... We took the medical advice. We weren't fit to field. We were told that.

“I have a duty of care to the players. People like to think, was I going to put them out and something happened to them? Fair enough, I said 'no, I'm not'. I said I'll take the hit. And we were getting (hassle) from the players for doing this. They weren't happy that I pulled their championship on them. I don't want to get into this now.

It wasn't a fast one. It was effective. I don't want to get into this here, but if that's the way this is going, which it seems to me listening to it, I'm in the wrong place.

Logan had earlier been asked if he felt sheepish about the situation Tyrone found themselves in.

“What I can say is this. If we had trained during the lockdown period collectively, or if we had played fast and loose with the regulations and with the Covid situation, I would say listen... but I have to say, we did our utmost.

“The (Covid) numbers where we live are significant. Of course you feel sheepish, of course you feel vulnerable, of course you feel weak in moments when ill-health strikes, whether your own house or your own community. So of course we come here deeply respectful of everybody that kept us on the road. And we don't make that point lightly.”

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy, who defended the county’s decision to offer a second postponement to Tyrone, said a decision on Peter Keane’s future won’t be made immediately. Keane’s three-year term ended on Saturday.